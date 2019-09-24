Soh wants to make his mark

Earlier this year, Soh Rui Yong set national records in the half marathon and marathon, but he wants more.

The 28-year-old now has his eye on being the first Singaporean to win The Straits Times Run's men's 18.45km race.

The top spot in the longest distance - 21km in 2013 and 2014 and 18.45km thereafter, to mark the year the paper was founded - has been virtually monopolised by Kenyans. The exception was last year, when Briton Ben Moreau won in 1hr 2min 49 sec.

Some locals had made the podium in previous years but they never made it to the top step. Former SEA Games marathon champion Mok Ying Ren's time of 1:04:15 saw him finish third in 2017, while Foo Gen Lin (1:07:16) was the runner-up last year.

And now, Soh, the reigning two-time SEA Games marathon champion, is ready to end the dominance of foreigners despite this being his maiden ST Run. Through his efforts, he hopes to show that Singaporean runners can hold their own in such races and he has already proven that it is possible.

In June, he pipped Kenyan Kiptanui Rodgers and Australian Matthew Smith to the gold in the Sundown Marathon Singapore's 21.1km race, clocking 1:11:47.

He said: "We haven't had a Singaporean win the ST Run, so it'd be nice to do that. We see that foreigners come in and dominate local races, so it would be nice for us to have our own stake in the game and have a bit of competition.

"Hopefully, this can start a chain of Singaporeans coming up and believing that they can be on top, not just in the ST Run, but other local races and eventually beyond."

But he knows that winning the ST Run will be a tough task, especially since Moreau is upbeat about his title defence and the field will also include Nick Impey, who won the 21.1km title at last year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Moreau, 37, also acknowledged that the competition will be stiff, but he relishes the upcoming battle.

The two-time Commonwealth Games marathon entrant said: "I'm feeling pretty confident, training has been going well in the last few weeks.

"It will be very hard competition and I think it will be close. I imagine it will be a bit of fun to do that race."

The other recognisable local names who will feature in this year's ST Run include national marathoner Ashley Liew and Banjamin Quek, winner of the 2015 Sundown Marathon 10km race. Both will contest the 10km event.