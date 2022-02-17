Soh not picked again

Top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong has once again been omitted from the list of athletes selected for the SEA Games, despite meeting the qualification mark for two events for the regional meet in Hanoi in May.

His name was not among the 330 athletes across 29 sports who were given the green light to compete at the biennial competition, which was sent out by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) in a media statement yesterday.

The situation mirrors the one he was in before the 2019 SEA Games, where he was left out despite comfortably meeting the qualification mark.

The 12-strong selection committee for the Games was chaired by SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin.

An SNOC spokesman said it rejected Singapore Athletics' (SA) nomination for Soh's participation because his conduct "fell short of the standards of attitude and behaviour the SNOC expects of and holds its athletes to", which it had also stated in 2019.

In response to ST queries, the SNOC spokesman stressed that its selection criteria "has been well-publicised and communicated" to all national sports associations, including SA, since 2020.

"Such criteria include meeting objective qualifying standards, as well as non-performance related standards and qualities such as attitude and behaviour towards coaches, fellow athletes and officials (whether in relation to sporting matters or otherwise), conduct and character which may affect the reputation, image, values or best interests of the athlete or the sport, and the ability to demonstrate team spirit and work well with teammates and officials," noted the spokesman.

But Soh's conduct and behaviour has "continued to fall short of those standards", said the spokesman, who added: "There has been no attempt by him to make amends, correct or apologise for his conduct and behaviour.

"Instead, there have been continued and persistent actions by Soh to challenge, mock, threaten and/or disrespect organisations and individuals including the SNOC.

"The SNOC views such conduct and behaviour as unbecoming of an athlete that wishes to be selected to represent his country at major Games, and as contrary to the aforesaid requirement of the Olympic Charter."

Soh, who is pursuing a law degree in London, reacted to the announcement by saying his "objective track record speaks for itself".

He also disagreed with SNOC's statement that he made no effort to make amends with them, saying he had last month met Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who offered to "help mediate (the) situation".

Timeline of Soh's non-selection saga

August 2017: Soh Rui Yong receives formal warning from the SNOC, following an infringement of regulations regarding the promotion of personal sponsors during a blackout period ahead of the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

He goes on to retain the marathon gold medal.

September 2017: Soh protests having to donate 20 per cent of his $10,000 cash payout from SNOC as reward for his win back to SA for training and development.

He feels the association is undeserving of the gesture, after the disputes and controversies that have plagued SA over the previous 12 months. Soh eventually relents.

October 2018: Reacting to a social media post of fellow marathoner Ashley Liew's act of sportsmanship at the 2015 SEA Games that garnered an international accolade, special recognition from SNOC, and even praise from the Prime Minister, Soh says Liew's version of events is "simply not true".

This sets off a long and public dispute between the two runners - with SNOC backing Liew - and even legal action, with a court eventually finding Soh guilty of defamation against Liew last September. Soh was ordered to pay $180,000.

The case is under appeal.

August 2019: Soh is omitted from SNOC's list of athletes for the Manila SEA Games. The SNOC says he fell short of "standards of attitude and behaviour" it expects of national athletes. The fallout from this leads him to file defamation proceedings against SA and a former official.

He dropped the former in October 2020, but the latter case is still before the courts.

December 2021: Soh meets the Hanoi Games marathon qualifying mark with a national record.

February 2022: Soh's nomination for the SEA Games is rejected.

The 30-year-old said: "As far as I'm concerned, any disputes in the past is long water under the bridge for me. I'm happy to make amends and resolve matters, but it takes two hands to clap.

"On my part, apologies for any inconveniences that have arisen from my past actions and apologies that Singapore will once again miss out on a marathon gold medal as things stand. Good luck to the rest of the team competing in Vietnam."

Soh, who won back-to-back marathon gold medals at the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games, had met qualification marks for the 1,500m and marathon in Hanoi with times - 4min 05.19sec and 2hr 22min 59sec - that bettered the gold medal-winning efforts at the 2019 SEA Games.

He later dropped out of the 1,500m so his place could go to 21-year-old Ethan Yan, the third-quickest qualifier for the event, behind Soh and Jeevaneesh Soundararajah. Each nation is allowed only two representatives in each SEA Games athletics event.

But, pending an appeal - for which Soh said he would consult SA president Lien Choong Luen before deciding - he will not be headed to Hanoi.

Among the noteworthy inclusions are the national women's football team, whose last SEA Games appearance was in 2003. The men's Under-23 football team also earned the nod.

