Soh not picked again

Top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong has once again been omitted from the list of athletes selected for the SEA Games, despite meeting the qualification mark for two events for the regional meet in Hanoi in May.

His name was not among the 330 athletes across 29 sports who were given the green light to compete at the biennial competition, which was sent out by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) in a media statement yesterday.

The situation mirrors the one he was in before the 2019 SEA Games, where he was left out despite comfortably meeting the qualification mark.

The 12-strong selection committee for the Games was chaired by SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin.

An SNOC spokesman said it rejected Singapore Athletics' (SA) nomination for Soh's participation because his conduct "fell short of the standards of attitude and behaviour the SNOC expects of and holds its athletes to", which it had also stated in 2019.

In response to ST queries, the SNOC spokesman stressed that its selection criteria "has been well-publicised and communicated" to all national sports associations, including SA, since 2020.

"Such criteria include meeting objective qualifying standards, as well as non-performance related standards and qualities such as attitude and behaviour towards coaches, fellow athletes and officials (whether in relation to sporting matters or otherwise), conduct and character which may affect the reputation, image, values or best interests of the athlete or the sport, and the ability to demonstrate team spirit and work well with teammates and officials," noted the spokesman.

But Soh's conduct and behaviour has "continued to fall short of those standards", said the spokesman, who added: "There has been no attempt by him to make amends, correct or apologise for his conduct and behaviour.

"Instead, there have been continued and persistent actions by Soh to challenge, mock, threaten and/or disrespect organisations and individuals including the SNOC.

"The SNOC views such conduct and behaviour as unbecoming of an athlete that wishes to be selected to represent his country at major Games, and as contrary to the aforesaid requirement of the Olympic Charter."

Soh, who is pursuing a law degree in London, reacted to the announcement by saying his "objective track record speaks for itself".

He also disagreed with SNOC's statement that he made no effort to make amends with them, saying he had last month met Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who offered to "help mediate (the) situation".