Soh eyes hat-trick of titles

Soh Rui Yong had the audience in stitches when he recounted how he was cheered on by drunk passers-by stumbling out of Zouk in the wee hours as he ran past Clarke Quay on the way to becoming the top local finisher in the 2017 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM).

During yesterday's press conference for this year's edition, the national record holder (2hr 23min 42sec) said: "With the evening race, hopefully they won't be drunk yet, but people will be out having fun and we will have strong support."

For the first time, the SCSM will flag off at 6pm today and while completing the full 42.195km is no laughing matter, the elite runners are embracing the idea of the evening race even though they have different concerns.

Soh, also the fastest local last year (2:41:49), is aiming to clock the quickest time by a Singaporean in a marathon here by going below M. Rameshon's 2:34:02 at the 1994 Singapore International Marathon.

Hunting an SCSM hat-trick, the 28-year-old described the new race time as "perfect". He told The Straits Times: "I'm very happy it's a night race, because I'm not a morning person. I usually work 9-to-6 anyway, so all my hard sessions are in the evening. I don't have to acclimatise to a night race at all, as compared to a 4 or 5am start.

"I'm confident, but I'm also careful not to be overconfident and stay humble, to respect it is a marathon and I have to play my cards right.

"I started aggressively when I ran my first SCSM in 2017 and paid more for it later on. In this climate, you lose carbohydrates and electrolytes faster. In the last four to eight kilometres, my calves were threatening to cramp and I had to cut my pace. So, it is important not to let adrenaline take over."

Men's champion Joshua Kipkorir, who won in 2:12:20, has had three months' preparation as he looks forward to the later start time.

The 24-year-old Kenyan told ST: "It is going to be good because the temperature is going to be lower.

"I want to defend my title with a better time, possible under 2:10. The biggest difference for me is I am going to have a heavy dinner the night before and not eat for the whole day before the race because I don't want to feel full and heavy."

For Ethiopia's Yemane Tsegay, the 2015 world silver medallist, winning is more important than a fast time owing to the absence of pacers.

The 34-year-old SCSM debutant added: "I have changed my training and have been doing longer runs at 6pm at home in Addis Ababa.

"It was a midday start at the Fukuoka Marathon and I'm ready to run any time of the day."

The elite wheelchair marathon category returns for a second straight year with a bigger field of 16.

Australia's Madison de Rozario, who admitted to being distracted by the stunning view of Singapore's skyline when racing here last year, felt the new start time may pose a psychological challenge, while the humidity will also affect how friction propels her wheelchair.

The 26-year-old World Para Athletics Championships marathon bronze medallist said: "When we race early in the morning, you just go for it without much time to think, as opposed to an evening race, which you have an entire day to stress over.

"We are also used to racing in hot and dry, and rainy and wet conditions. Hot and humid will take some getting used to, but this will be good preparation for Tokyo 2020."

Around 51,000 competitors of 133 nationalities are expected to participate in this year's event, with both the male and female elite runners competing for the total marathon Open category prize pool of US$244,000 (S$333,000).