Soh beats games' 1,500m time

Despite running his first track race in almost two years, top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong cruised to victory in the men's 1,500m at the Singapore Athletics All Comers 2 event yesterday.

So comfortable was he on the Home of Athletics track at Kallang that he easily cleared the qualifying mark for the year-end SEA Games in Vietnam with his 4min 5.19sec performance.

He also bettered the gold-medal time of 4:06:63 by Vietnam's Duong Van Thai at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

However, it is uncertain if Soh, who won the marathon gold at the 2015 and 2017 editions of the Games, will get the nod for the 2021 event if he is nominated by Singapore Athletics. The Singapore National Olympic Council's (SNOC) selection committee for SEA Games meets in August.

Ahead of the 2019 Games, he was not picked as the selection committee said then that Soh's "attitude and behaviour" in the two years before fell short of what it expected of national athletes.

The SNOC and Soh had previously clashed on several occasions, including before the 2017 SEA Games when the SNOC issued him a formal warning over a breach of regulations regarding the promotion of his personal sponsors on social media during the Games.

Soh, who has not competed on the track since June 2019, told The Sunday Times yesterday that he would be "happy to race" at the Vietnam SEA Games if selected. He also aims to qualify for the 5,000m and 10,000m, which were his pet events before he switched to the marathon in late 2014.

Asked how he would feel if he were not selected again, he replied: "I wouldn't say I would be disappointed, but I would be looking for some answers. Because I don't think you can keep an athlete out of the SEA Games indefinitely, especially when he has qualified hard and fast."

The SNOC's website states that selection for the Vietnam Games will also be based on non-performance-related considerations such as "attitude and behaviour… whether in relation to sporting matters or otherwise", general conduct and character and past disciplinary records.

Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen noted that nominations are not due until July, instead pointing to others who have hit qualifying benchmarks.

High jumper Michelle Sng, who won gold at the 2017 Games, also met the qualifying mark for this year's edition, clearing 1.78m.

"We are really happy they have met these marks, and it shows they are progressing well," said Lien.

"In the case of Rui Yong, to get such a good time in an event he doesn't race regularly hopefully means he will also do well in his pet events.

"We have time (before nominations are due) and we can have a conversation around what our overall strategy is."

Soh, 29, said he decided to switch to the track for the first half of the year because marathon racing opportunities are limited during the pandemic.

But he eventually aims to return to the marathon. He will be competing at the Chicago Marathon in October, when he hopes to qualify for next year's Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

The benchmark for the Asiad is 2:23:42 - Soh's national record is 2:23:44 - and the Commonwealth Games' qualifying mark is 2:22:39.

"I'm a marathon runner, that's my identity," he said. "I love doing these other (events) too but, eventually, if I'm going to reach a higher level of success, it's in the marathon."

Soh's plan has been boosted by a four-year endorsement deal with apparel brand Under Armour to be a part of its global athlete programme, signed earlier this year. While he declined to reveal financial terms, it is understood to be a six-figure sum.

A major pull factor, he said, was the chance to train with Dark Sky Distance, Under Armour's professional running team based in Arizona.

At yesterday's All Comers event, two Singaporeans also qualified for the Asian Youth Games in Guangdong, China, in November.

Sprinter Mark Lee, 17, clocked 10.92sec in the 100m to clear the benchmark of 11.19sec. Thrower Aloysius Loh, also 17, heaved the shot put (5kg) 16.70m to beat the 15.32m qualifying mark.