Soft trial for Hard Too Think

Singapore champion four-year-old Hard Too Think might have never left the rear at his 1,000m hit-out yesterday, but he still left a favourable impression with trainer and jockey alike.

Last year's Singapore Derby hero dawdled out of the gates to settle last in the Kranji barrier trial. Ridden by regular pilot Marc Lerner, the son of All Too Hard ambled to the line, around 10 lengths off the winner Water Rocket.

From the perspective of a horse who was spelled since a gutsy second to Lim's Lightning in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in November, trainer Stephen Gray was clearly tickled pink with what he saw at that first trial.

"Hard Too Think has come on well after a nice spell," said the New Zealander.

"He had a good freshen-up. He looks good and looks to have strengthened up.

"He will have another trial in two weeks' time and then he'll run in the Class 1 race over 1,400m at the end of the month (April 30).

"After that, we'll just wait for the Kranji Mile in another three weeks' time (May 21). I hope it rains that day so it slows down the fast ones."

Hard Too Think may have opened his account of five wins in a 1,400m race, but that was in a Restricted Maiden event, and he has since thrived over more ground.

"He didn't win the Gold Cup probably because he didn't have a good preparation. He had to be spot-on to beat Lim's Lightning. He wasn't, but it was still a great run," he said.

"The 1,400m will be too sharp, but it's okay first-up. He's had a nice prep so far, he'll go into the mile nice and fresh.

"The owners have been patient. He was a good horse last year, so hopefully, he keeps it up this year."

Lerner joined Gray with a positive post-trial appraisal, too.

"He did around 1min 2sec. Today was just a nice warm-up to slowly get him back into the game," said the French jockey.

"He'll have another trial before his first-up race. He's in good condition, everything's well with him."

Gray puts Hard Too Think in the same lofty company as some of the best he has put a bridle on, namely Lim's Cruiser and Emperor Max, but is at pains to plot a proper path for him.

"He's quite a sensible horse, he is what he is. No doubt the 2,000m will suit him better, but if I can't find races for him here, I may have to take him to Australia," he said.

"I haven't put pen to paper yet, but it's something we have to strongly consider. We have 25 people on a horse, but they have nothing to go to.

"Sure we may reopen soon, but they can only come over when their horses race."

Singapore races have taken place behind closed doors since March 2020 when Covid-19 first sent shock waves around the globe.

A sliver of hope has emerged with the Government easing its pandemic restrictions this week.

Shortly after, the Singapore Turf Club posted on its website that it "will progressively welcome spectators back to live horse racing, in adherence with prevailing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures" and "more information on the progressive reopening will be made available".