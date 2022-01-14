So high class, truly

For the second time this month, the aptly named So Hi Class impressed in his trial at Kranji yesterday morning for his new trainer, Jason Ong.

Although the Queen Elizabeth II Cup third place-getter finished only second on both occasions, the former Michael Clements-trained galloper caught the eye with his fast-finishing effort under jockey Zyrul Nor Azman.

Yesterday morning, So Hi Class was last early with Mr Clint, who was very wide. Five horses disputed the lead. But Nepean and Elite Incredible were soon in front.

Nepean, the $276 shock Group 2 Stewards' Cup winner in 2020, kicked shortly after straightening. But So Hi Class had sailed smoothly into a striking position.

He beat all but Nepean by 3/4 lengths, but it was clear he was not out to break any records.

Nepean, trained by Shane Baertschiger and ridden by Matthew Kellady, clocked a smart 1min 00.88sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

A week earlier, So Hi Class was also putting in his best work at the finish when he was second by a similar margin to Class 1 runner Kharisma, who clocked 1:00.56.

Ong's five-time winner Universal Empire also trialled well under jockey Koh Teck Huat.

The five-year-old Australian-bred hounded Be You from the word go. The pair were a few lengths in front of Preditor, who brought up the rest.

The two leaders had the trial to themselves in the straight. Heads up, heads down they went. Niggled a bit towards the end, Universal Empire scored by a head in 59.82 seconds, the only one of the six winners to dip below one minute.

"I'm very pleased with both my horses' trials," said Ong. "They are both scheduled to race next week. But I have to assess them and will run them only if they pull up well from this morning's trials.