So Hi Class finally wins for Ong

When the Jason Ong barn was beefed up with the arrival of So Hi Class at the end of last year, the Singaporean trainer was entitled to feeling bullish about the 2022 season turning out to be his best yet.

A winner of six races between 1,600m and 1,800m up to Class 3 when prepared by Michael Clements, So Hi Class also rubbed shoulders with the elite, without disgracing himself.

The Irish-bred found the likes of Lim's Lightning and Hard Too Think too slick in Group 1 events, but he would certainly bring a touch of class to Ong's string, not to mention his 83 rating made him his highest-rated horse since his old champion War Affair retired.

With four months left in the season, Ong is well on his way to achieving his best campaign.

His haul of 24 winners before yesterday's was just two shy of bettering last year's score of 26, when he also finished top local trainer in eighth spot.

But stunningly, none of his slew of wins for 2022 has come from So Hi Class - until yesterday.

Lined up in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,400m with Koh Teck Huat in the saddle, the Dark Angel six-year-old finally delivered at his 10th start for Ong.

Ironically, it came over a trip he had never excelled at. But Ong said the issue was not about mixing and matching his distances, but oddly enough, the gelding was a victim of his own lofty rating.

"When he came to us, he last ran a good race in the Gold Cup (7th). His rating was high," he said.

"With the change in the racing programme, there weren't a lot of prep races for him to get ready and peak towards the better races.

"As horses get older, it also gets harder for them to reach peak fitness against those top horses.

"But this prep, he ran well over 1,400m with Shafiq (Rizuan), and I was after that very confident when Daniel Moor rode him, but the winner (Tangible) was too good.

"I knew he was knocking on the door. It wasn't the plan to run him in this race today, though, as it was replacing another race.

"I was still a bit sceptical about the 1,400m. I thought it was too short for him.

"But Red Ocean injected good speed into the race, and my horse is the sort who needs genuine speed to be at his best. Everything panned out well in the end."

Red Ocean (Wong Chin Chuen), showed the way while Koh settled So Hi Class ($50) in an ideal one-out one-back position in fourth.

Favourite Spirit Of Big Bang (Ibrahim Mamat) drew first blood and pegged Red Ocean back, but So Hi Class had already peeled across heels before attacking the line with the superior finish.

Spirit Of Big Bang ran second 3/4-length away with Quarter Back (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) third another neck away. The winning time was 1min 21.94sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

Daniel Meagher grabbed the training honours with a hat-trick of wins with three Lim's, but without his two stalwarts, Lim's Lightning and Lim's Kosciuszko.

While the wins by Lim's Zoom, Lim's Wish and Lim's Passion may look like a treble for the Lim's Stable as well, the former is actually owned by Meagher.

With Meagher's No. 1 jockey Danny Beasley serving a two-day suspension, jockeys Blake Shinn, Marc Lerner and Benny Woodworth proved to be worthy replacements on the respective mounts.

Lim's Stable was narrowly denied a third winner when the Steven Burridge-trained Lim's Craft (Bernardo Pinheiro) was beaten a nose by Summer Wind (Shafrizal Saleh) in the last race.