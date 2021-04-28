Snooker: Selby and Wilson march into World Championship semis after overwhelming wins

LONDON (AFP) - Three-time champion Mark Selby and 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson advanced to the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship after completing commanding victories on Wednesday (April 28).

England's Selby beat fellow three-time winner Mark Williams 13-3 with a session to spare at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, while Wilson reeled off five frames in a row to seal a 13-8 victory over 2010 champion Neil Robertson.

Resuming their eagerly anticipated quarter-final with a 6-2 lead, Selby reeled off four consecutive frames with the aid of breaks of 96, 58 and 66 before Welshman Williams stopped the rot with a run of 79.

However, two more half-centuries helped Selby claim the three frames he needed to complete his victory.

The last quarter-final to end with a session to spare was Selby's 13-3 win over Marco Fu in 2017 on his way to the title and the 37-year-old told the PA news agency: "We'll find out if that's a good omen over the next few days.

"But I feel as though I'm playing as good as back then, if not better at the moment."

England's Wilson had earlier booked his place in the semi-finals with victory over Robertson.

He will face either world No. 1 Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy next, while Selby will play Anthony McGill or Stuart Bingham.

"Last year Judd was tipped to win the event and I managed to beat him, this time Neil was tipped for it and I have knocked him out," said 29-year-old Wilson.

"I believe in what I can do, I can beat anyone on my day. I don't see the point in being in this sport to just turn up for the money and say quarter-finals will do.

"If I lose in the semi-finals I will go away from here annoyed, it wouldn't be good enough. I want to push on and I believe I can win it."

Australia's Robertson, known as "Thunder", came to Sheffield with high hopes of lifting the trophy after victories in the Tour Championship and the UK Championship.