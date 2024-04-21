Snooker-Holder Brecel ousted by Gilbert in World Championship first round

Updated
Apr 21, 2024, 07:21 AM
Published
Apr 21, 2024, 07:21 AM

SHEFFIELD, England - Defending champion Luca Brecel crashed out of the World Snooker Championship after a shock 10-9 loss to Dave Gilbert in the first round at the Crucible on Saturday.

The Belgian started the match comfortably with a 6-3 lead at the end of the first session before taking a 9-6 advantage but world number 31 Gilbert won the final four frames to triumph.

Brecel, who missed two chances to win the match, said he had been struggling with a throat infection since March

"Yeah, (I'm) tired," he told Eurosport. "It was not easy being ill, but I tried. Dave played well, he's a fantastic player and he deserves it. I hope he wins it."

Brecel beat former world champions Mark Williams, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby to win his first world title in 2023.

However, the 29-year-old's exit means no first-time winner has retained the title since the World Championship moved to Sheffield in 1977 - the so-called 'Crucible Curse'.

Gilbert will face either his compatriot Robert Milkins or China's Pang Junxu in the next round. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top