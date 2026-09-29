Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott jailed for historical sexual abuse
- Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott was jailed for seven years for sexually abusing two children between 1993 and 2010.
- Dott was convicted of lewd behaviour, including assault and inappropriate touching, despite denying the charges.
- His snooker membership was permanently revoked after his conviction, ending his career in the sport.
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Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott was jailed on Sept 29 in a Scottish court for seven years for sexually abusing two children, British media reported.
Dott was convicted in August on two counts of “lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour” towards a girl and a boy between 1993 and 2010.
Prosecutors said Dott sexually assaulted a girl, exposed himself to her and induced her to touch him. Dott was also accused of making sexual remarks to a boy and touching his genitals.
The 49-year-old denied the charges but was found guilty after a trial and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, the BBC reported.
Dott won the World Snooker Championship in 2006, beating Peter Ebdon 18-14 in the final, and twice finished as runner-up in 2004 and 2010.
The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association suspended him after the charges were announced in 2025 and permanently revoked his membership after his conviction. REUTERS