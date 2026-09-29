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Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott jailed for historical sexual abuse

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Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott has been sentenced for sexually abusing two children between 1993 and 2010.

Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott has been sentenced for sexually abusing two children between 1993 and 2010.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott was jailed for seven years for sexually abusing two children between 1993 and 2010.
  • Dott was convicted of lewd behaviour, including assault and inappropriate touching, despite denying the charges.
  • His snooker membership was permanently revoked after his conviction, ending his career in the sport.

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Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott was jailed on Sept 29 in a Scottish court for seven years for sexually abusing two children, British media reported.

Dott was convicted in August on two counts of “lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour” towards a girl and a boy between 1993 and 2010.

Prosecutors said Dott sexually assaulted a girl, exposed himself to her and induced her to touch him. Dott was also accused of making sexual remarks to a boy and touching his genitals.

The 49-year-old denied the charges but was found guilty after a trial and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, the BBC reported.

Dott won the World Snooker Championship in 2006, beating Peter Ebdon 18-14 in the final, and twice finished as runner-up in 2004 and 2010.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association suspended him after the charges were announced in 2025 and permanently revoked his membership after his conviction. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.