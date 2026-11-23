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Nov 22 - Chinese player Liu Wenwei has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour amid an investigation into alleged match-fixing, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, ranked 86th in the world, has not been charged but is suspected of failing to report approaches made to him regarding match-fixing.

"This follows an investigation into him being a party to approaches made to players to fix matches and failing to report approaches made to him to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour," read the statement.

"The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought."

Liu, who secured a two-year World Snooker Tour card from the 2025-26 season, has the right to appeal the suspension.

The case evokes snooker's biggest corruption scandal in recent years, which culminated in 2023 with 10 players being sanctioned.

Liang Wenbo and Li Hang received lifetime bans, while former Masters champion Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong, now the world number one, were among eight players handed shorter suspensions for their roles in the match-fixing network. REUTERS