Snooker: China's Yan Bingtao sets up last-16 clash with world No. 1 Judd Trump at World Championship

LONDON (XINHUA) - Chinese hope Yan Bingtao set up a clash with world No. 1 Judd Trump as the 20-year-old reached the last 16 at the Snooker World Championship by beating Elliot Slessor 10-7 on Monday (Aug 3).

Yan dominated Sunday's first session 7-1 but met a strong challenge from Slessor, who took five frames in a row to trail in 9-7. But Yan managed to win the 17th game to make it out of the opening round of the tournament for the first time.

The world No. 16 will meet reigning world champion Trump, who came from 5-2 down to knock out qualifier Tom Ford 10-8 last Friday.

Earlier, Ronnie O'Sullivan's smashed Thai player Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-1 in their first-round encounter, setting a new record for the fastest match at the Crucible.

The five-time world champion needed only 108 minutes to book his place against China's top player Ding Junhui in the second round. The previous record of 149 minutes was set last year when Shaun Murphy defeated Chinese Luo Honghao 10-0.

The world No. 13 Jack Lisowski was edged out by Anthony McGill 10-9.