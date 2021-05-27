SNOC taps into Li's valuable perspective for S'pore sport

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has co-opted billionaire Forrest Li as a member of its executive committee.

The 42-year-old is the founder and group chief executive of tech giant Sea, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee.

Li is no stranger to the local sports scene - he is the chairman of the Singapore Premier League's first privatised football club, the Lion City Sailors, and served as a council member of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) from 2017-2021.

Other co-opted members include Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin, divisional director of student development curriculum division at the Ministry of Education Tan Chen Kee, Nominated MP Mark Chay and lawyer Lau Kok Keng.

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin welcomed Li in a statement yesterday and said: "His expertise, passion for sports and willingness to support Singapore athletes will certainly bring a valuable perspective to Singapore sport.

"We look forward to working with him to continue the efforts to put Singapore sport on the forefront."

Ng Ser Miang, vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and a member of the SNOC executive committee, said: "I believe that Forrest, with his experience in entrepreneurship and expertise in the technology industry, will complement and add to the myriad of skills and experience of the SNOC executive committee members."

Li, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Singapore Economic Development Board, serves as an independent non-executive director of Shangri-La Asia and is on the board of trustees for the National University of Singapore. He said sports can be a "powerful force for good that bring communities together and enhance lives".

He added: "I am grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the development of the Olympic Movement in Singapore.

"I am honoured to join the SNOC executive committee and look forward to working with my fellow committee members to continue their good work in support of our nation's athletes and our entire community."