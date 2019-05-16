SNOC set to appoint Singapore Taekwondo Federation interim management committee

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) has adjusted the agenda for its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Sunday (May 19).

This follows two meetings with senior officials from the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on May 11 and May 15.

The changes to the agenda, according to a post dated May 15 on the STF's website, are the acceptance of World Taekwondo's (WT) directive for the STF management committee to step aside, and allowing the SNOC to appoint an interim MC "to implement SNOC's and WT's recommendations."

The STF had last week called for the EGM following its suspension from WT and SNOC. The EGM was to discuss the national sports association's ban, "waiver of constitutional requirements fora more democratic elections and election of interim management committee."

In response to queries from The Straits Times on the reasons for the changes to the agenda, the STF's legal consultant Steven Lam said on Thursday (May 16) matters in relation to the EGM would be discussed with STF members at the meeting, and that any comments to the media would only be made after the EGM.

An SNOC spokesman noted that the recommendations in the agenda will have to be approved by the STF's members at the EGM, and added: "It is clear from World Taekwondo's directives that it wishes to restore proper governance at the STF as well as recognition from the NOC (national Olympic committee) before it reconsiders STF's membership status.

"This is the Singapore National Olympic Council's desire as well. We hope the members of STF will give the mandate for this process to take effect so governance and transparency of the management of the STF and proper management of its high performance programmes can be restored."

Related Story SNOC to set up major Games committee for taekwondo after Singapore Taekwondo Federation's suspension

Related Story Two senior Singapore Taekwondo Federation officials found to have breached international body's Code of Ethics

WT had last October expressed concerns to the SNOC over the resignations of seven management committee members, and asked for the situation to be reviewed.

After the SNOC submitted its report to WT, the STF was charged on May 8 with violating the world body's rules on good governance and failure to receive recognition from the appropriate national Olympic committee.

WT said in its e-mail to acting STF president David Koh that it found "evidence of violations of the WT Code of Ethics Articles 2 (Officials) and 9 (Conflict of Interest)" by STF general manager Lim Teong Chin and his wife Wong Liang Ming, who is secretary-general of the STF.

Wong told ST last Saturday (May 11) that she would be stepping down from her post while Lim resigned with immediate effect on Monday (May 13).