SNOC honoured for Winter Games breakthrough

Singapore sent its first athlete to a Winter Olympics earlier this year and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) was honoured on Wednesday for the progress the country has made.

It was awarded the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) diploma for breakthrough national Olympic committees (NOC) at the ANOC Awards in Tokyo. Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia and Nigeria were also recognised for their Pyeongchang 2018 bow.

On Feb 17, Cheyenne Goh finished fifth in her 1,500m short-track speed-skating heat to become Singapore's first Winter Olympian.

SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan, who was in Tokyo to accept the diploma, told The Straits Times: "Cheyenne's breakthrough sends a positive message to other aspiring Singapore Winter Olympics athletes - that we can do it even as a small country lacking true winter sports training facilities."

The awards were created in 2014 to thank NOCs and their athletes for their dedication to the Olympic movement.

On Wednesday, athletes who lit up the Pyeongchang Games were honoured while there were also awards for various NOCs.

Among them, American snowboarder Shaun White and Italian speed skater Arianna Fontana were voted best male and female athlete respectively, while the United States and Swedish curling teams picked up the best male and female team awards respectively.

The Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports, which topped the medal table with 14 golds, 14 silvers and 11 bronzes, was named the most successful NOC.

The Unified Korean women's ice hockey team took the Inspiring Hope through Sport Award.