'Sniper' outgunned to WBC silver title

Local professional boxer Nurshahidah Roslie admitted her emotions got the better of her, as she failed in her bid for the World Boxing Council (WBC) female silver super bantamweight title at the Singapore Fighting Championship 8 at the Foochow Building last night.

She lost via split decision (99-92, 96-94, 94-96) to Chinese fighter Fan Yin after 10 rounds.

Said Nurshahidah: "The preparation for the fight was perfect but my emotions got the better of me.

"I wanted to win so badly that I wasn't thinking straight during the fight and I wasn't executing the plan correctly."

After a tense opening round, Fan managed to gain control of the bout. The visiting fighter, who entered the ring with the China flag draped over her shoulders, then enraged the local crowd in the third round when she jabbed Nurshahidah twice in the face while the Singaporean was on her knees after a stumble.

However, The Sniper - Nurshahidah's nickname - began to turn the tide with a strong sixth round and looked in good form until the end of the fight.

But it was not enough to sway all three judges.

The WBC silver title is the highest-level professional boxing title contested by any Singaporean boxer, and would have put the 31-year-old Nurshahidah in line for a WBC world title shot.

That now goes to Chengdu native Fan, who is 22.

The WBC is one of the four major sanctioning bodies in pro boxing. Its silver title is just one rung below the world title, formerly held by the likes of current mixed martial arts star Holly Holm (welterweight) and Laila Ali (super middleweight), the daughter of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Nurshahidah, a former national amateur boxer, added: "This loss was my own doing and my own responsibility.

"But I always learn from my mistakes and my losses, and I am going to bounce back."

Her trainer, Arvind Lalwani, said: "It was a (very) close fight, but like they say in boxing, don't leave it to the judges.

"In sport, there has to be a winner and a loser. We'll take a short break and then see what's next for her."

Arvind added that Nurshahidah could activate a rematch clause for Fan's silver title, which was previously vacant.

Last night's bout improved Fan's perfect record to nine wins, while Nurshahidah picked up her third loss from 17 fights, winning all the others.