Sneak peek at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO • The Tokyo Olympics went off without a hitch. That is, at least, at a test event at the capital's National Stadium in preparation for the main spectacle.

About 1,600 athletes, organisers and media got an early look yesterday at what the Games will be like when they begin on July 23. There was a full day of 100m heats, hammer throws and pole vaulting to make sure the Omega clocks, jumbo displays and robots on the field were working as they should.

A key focus, however, was how such a large-scale event can be pulled off safely in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already delayed once, the Tokyo Olympics will be one of the most unusual in the 125-year history of the modern Games. While international athletes will come this summer, overseas spectators will not.

"It's important to have this simulation so we are prepared for any circumstance," Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said last Friday.

The concession stands of the National Stadium were not open yesterday and it is not clear yet how many people will fill its white and green seats as a decision on the attendance of domestic supporters will be taken only next month.

Covid-19 protocols were, for the most part, normal.

Media attendees yesterday were required to track their temperatures and self-monitor health conditions for a week before, as well as after.

Temperatures were checked again at the entrance and masks were mandatory.

Overseas attendees - there were about 20 from World Athletics (WA) overseeing track and field events - were tested and quarantined for four days.

The only people without masks were the 420 athletes who competed, including nine overseas competitors who travelled to Japan and 11 already in the country.

Yannis Nikolaou, a senior communications manager for WA, was overheard telling local staff to ensure there will be at least 2m of separation between athletes and the media by July as the current interview area set-up did not allow enough space.

Two fire trucks and two ambulances were also on standby, part of emergency drills being held at the same time.

There were slightly more than 1,000 staff running the test event, a fraction of the estimated 150,000-plus personnel that will be necessary to help the Olympics and Paralympics run smoothly.

But on the field, various competitions proceeded as they would during the main event, although the sound of starting guns came from speakers, as did simulated cheering from spectators.

The clocks tracked heats, with athletes gazing at the big screens to see their track times, while remote-controlled robotic cars scurried around to fetch hammers and javelins thrown on to the pitch.

The test event, while involving way fewer people than the 60,000 athletes and staff from more than 200 countries who will be here in about 21/2 months, was most notable for how normal it was.

"Is it perfect? No," said Sebastian Coe, the WA president who was in Tokyo for the test event.

"The vast majority of athletes I speak to want to get into the Games on the understanding that this will not be the type of Games they've experienced before.

"Are they accepting of that situation? Yes."

There remains a simmering debate whether there will be enough medical staff and facilities in Tokyo to handle any large outbreaks, and opinion polls have shown the majority of Japanese voters want the Games postponed or cancelled.

However, Japan's government is determined to go ahead with the event, despite rising infection numbers and parts of the world still struggling to get the pandemic under control.

Organisers are relying on a series of six "playbooks" of rules for participants of the Olympics and Paralympics in order to manage the risks of what will be the world's biggest Covid-19 bubble.

