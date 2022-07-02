Smorgasboard looks hard to topple

RACE 1 (1,600M) (1) NICE MOVE has finished close-up in all three starts and should be involved in the finish. (6) ROCK THE FOX was obviously not at peak fitness last time after a rest. Look for a serious challenge. (7) UNYIELDING was not disgraced on her sprint debut and should make good improvement over 1,600m. (5) BALLYCOTTON could make the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,600M) (9) TOTAL PROTECTION was narrowly beaten when tried over this distance in his second start. He should contest the finish. The biggest threat should come from his fellow two-year-old (8) THERMOPYLAE, who also showed good improvement in his second start over the extra distance. (6) PRIME EXAMPLE, (1) CLAP OF THUNDER, (3) WARBONNET CREEK and newcomer (7) RIVER ROMEO are for the tierce.

RACE 3 (1,600M) (10) BELLA ROSA has been threatening for her third victory and could have her just reward. (11) SILLY FELLA is holding form. Another honest effort is expected. (1) BANHA BRIDGE should be ripe and ready. Must be considered for the honours. (8) SILVERY BLUE is running well and has claims. (3) MCEBISI has not been far back in his post-maiden runs and should be thereabouts again.

RACE 4 (2,400M) (1) NEBRAAS, who is ultra consistent, is unbeaten over the marathon distances and should go close again. He is after his fourth straight success. (2) SHANGANI, who is a year younger, is receiving 2kg from him and would not go down without a fight. (6) CAPTAIN CHORUS appears held on recent form but is a must for the tierce. (5) SMOKING HOT is not out of it.

RACE 5 (2,000M) (1) ANOTHER LEVEL is having his peak run after a rest and a gelding operation. He is sure to give a good account of himself. (2) WOLFFS WORLD (2.5kg better off for 23/4 lengths with Another Level) and (3) JAIMALA (gelded) could improve in their third run after a spell. (4) HAVE A GO JO appears to have found his form and must be respected. (5) LEESON is in top form and looking for four straight wins in succession.

RACE 6 (1,800M) (1) BINGWA is the class horse. But he has to give 10kg to (7) NAVAL GUARD, who is bang in form. It could prove too much. (2) SOVEREIGN SPIRIT did well with the blinkers off and is having his third run after a break. (5) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE is coming well and could get into the mix. RACE 7 (1,160M) Whatever beats three-year-old (1) SMORGASBOARD should win. Despite the top weight, he is ready to win his fourth race. (7) GALLIC PRINCESS could be the one to take advantage if not chasing up front. (8) VASEEM showed up well after a rest and could challenge. (2) CHIMICHURI RUN will prefer a fast pace early to produce a sustained effort.

RACE 8 (1,000M) (11) ALLEZ LES BLEU looks the form runner and can be made the banker in the exotic bets. (1) TRUST THE FIRE, (2) RISING FENIX and (7) FATHER TIME have chances if they produce their best form. (13) MERCER GIRL could make the frame.