Smith back from injury with 3rd Ashes century

MANCHESTER • Australia star Steve Smith marked his return to international cricket with a third hundred of this Ashes series yesterday.

He was 173 not out in an Australia total of 369-5 at tea on the second day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

Tim Paine, his successor as Australia captain, was unbeaten on 58 after winning the toss.

But it might have been a different story had fast bowler Jofra Archer held on to a Smith caught and bowled chance.

Archer, whose bouncer at Lord's concussed Smith and ruled him out of England's dramatic one-wicket and series-levelling win in the third Test at Headingley, dropped the chance when the world's No. 1 Test batsman was on 65.

This was Smith's third hundred of a series where he made 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win in the opener at Edgbaston - his first Test since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban.

His lowest score of the current campaign was the 92 he posted at Lord's after being felled by Archer.

Australia resumed on 170-3 after Wednesday's rain-marred first day in Manchester.

This was Smith's eighth successive Test fifty against England - a run that started during Australia's 4-0 home series win in 2017-18 - with the 30-year-old extending his own Ashes record.

He had come in on Wednesday with Australia, looking to win their first Ashes campaign in England for 18 years, struggling at 28-2 after an early double strike by Stuart Broad. But together with Marnus Labuschagne, whose 67 was also his fourth successive Test fifty since replacing Smith as a concussion substitute, he put on 116 for the third wicket.

"It was good to spend some time, obviously I haven't batted with him before," the 25-year-old said of his partnership with Smith.

"I love talking to him about the game and learning off him, it's a great experience and he's a great player."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ENGLAND V AUSTRALIA

4th Ashes Test: Day 3

Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm