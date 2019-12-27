Smashing barriers one at a time

LONDON • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a full-time athlete as well as a full-time mother. As she watches her son Zyon take his first steps, she is aiming to sprint even faster in Tokyo next year.

The Jamaican announced her intention to run in both the 100m and 200m events at the 2020 Olympics, after missing out on the longer distance three years ago.

The two-time Olympic 100m champion won her fourth world title in Doha in September, returning to a competitive international meet two years after giving birth.

The London 2012 silver medallist did not compete in the 200m at the Rio Games in 2016 to focus on the shorter event in which she finished third despite a toe injury.

"I will be doubling up definitely," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by sports news website insidethegames.

"Last year I really wanted to attempt the double but coach had other plans so I just worked with that plan. He knows best."

Fraser-Pryce, whose only 200m gold came at the 2013 world championships, said her aim was to go under 22 seconds for the first time in what will be her fourth and final Olympics.

"I am definitely looking forward to running the 200m, especially because I believe in my heart that I can run 21 seconds," she added.

"It's a big passion of mine so I am working really hard towards that."

It had not been easy for her since her pregnancy. Then aged 30, she wondered how many sprinters could have a baby and return to the top of their sport?

In an interview with the Telegraph last week, she said it did not help that people assumed her career was over, telling her metres champion found out that she was pregnant, she says, she sat on her bed and cried.

From the moment she had announced that she was expecting, the Jamaican athlete began fielding questions from people who assumed her career was over.

Thinly veiled under the guise of helpful advice, they would point to her multiple achievements, suggesting that, perhaps,"it would be best if you just bowed out now".

She experienced a tough time giving birth too, with Zyon arriving two months early in August 2017 and she had to undergo an emergency caesarean operation.

She told the British paper: "I couldn't lift any weights on my back until six months after giving birth. I had to gauge myself to not rush anything.

"There were days when I was out of it and my stomach would be in pain. There were days I did think about whether my body would be able to allow me to put the level of work in to get it done."

But she made it in the end, with her achievement in Doha a testimony of her determination, sometimes at the expense of spending time with Zyon.

"It's about striking a balance, which is hard and sometimes a little stressful because I don't like to be away from him too often," she said.

"It hurts, but I just have to do what I can, the best I can. It's just a lot of time management.

"It is a huge accomplishment for me knowing that whatever I put my mind to mentally, I am ready. Anything is possible."

REUTERS