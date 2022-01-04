Smash hit for schools

A day after watching Loh Kean Yew become world champion, 15-year-old Bredon Oh was bugging his mother to sign him up for badminton classes.

The Secondary 4 student, who plays the sport as part of his co-curricular activity in Nan Hua High School, saw how important Loh's smooth and fast footwork was in his historic victory.

"I'm one of the slowest in my batch so that motivated me," said Bredon, who hopes to improve his game ahead of this year's National School Games.

His newfound enthusiasm is mirrored across Singapore following Loh's exploits last month in Huelva, Spain as interest in badminton has shot up with several academies seeing a rise in sign-ups over the past two weeks.

Shuttle Ace Badminton Academy used to have about 10 private students a month but received 40 to 50 inquiries for private lessons last month, said head coach Xylon Chong.

Optimum Badminton Academy, founded nearly a decade ago by chief coach Jeron Wong, has encountered a 20 to 30 per cent increase in requests with Wong estimating more than half are primary school pupils. He added: "The majority want to start the sport from ground zero, but even then, they are looking at longer-term plans for improvement and opportunities to play competitively."

Over at Arrows Badminton Academy, those approaching the school are older players aged 17 to 25, noted head coach Jason Huang. He said: "Some said after seeing Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min play, they were inspired so they signed up."

The academy has been around for five years and has over 200 students. It used to receive 20 to 25 inquiries a month, but Huang has been managing over 10 messages and calls daily since Loh won.

Despite the interest, many of the academies are unable to accept new students because of Covid-19 restrictions limiting group sizes as well as the unavailability of courts due to the sport's popularity here.

In recent months, over 40 new courts have opened at the Singapore Expo and Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin believes that the achievements of athletes like Loh will only drive participation in these sports.