Small team but mighty display

Singapore sent a relatively small contingent of 36 athletes, including 17 debutants, to the Asean Para Games in Solo, but all punched above their weight, said Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) president Teo-Koh Sock Miang.

The contingent returned from Indonesia last night with a haul of seven gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals.

At the previous APG in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, Singapore racked up its largest away tally of 50 medals (nine golds, 17 silvers and 24 bronzes) from 90 athletes.

Dr Teo-Koh told The Straits Times: "The debutants really demonstrated that they can now compete at the adult level. We're extremely proud of the whole team.

"Even for those who may not have won a medal, what was important was that they pushed themselves to beat their personal best."

Swimming (4-5-5) was the stand-out sport, with Wong Zhi Wei winning two gold medals, while siblings Sophie and Colin Soon clinched a title each. All three won golds for the first time.

Shot putter Diroy Noordin and boccia teen Aloysius Gan were also first-time gold medallists. Aloysius, 15, clinched the mixed pairs BC3 gold with partner Toh Sze Ning.

Archer Nur Syahidah Alim retained her women's individual compound open gold medal, while the women's goalball team made history by winning a silver - Singapore's first APG medal in the sport.

Wong, 20, who was making his second APG appearance after 2017, was pleased with his performance. He won a silver and a bronze in 2017, but clinched two golds and one silver in Solo.

"It's a really great showing of where I am now and I'm looking forward to how I'll perform at the Asian Para Games and hopefully the Paris Paralympics.

"(Before the Games) the question was whether I would have enough energy to maintain my form for a week because I had races on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"My body is still recovering from surgery and I take certain medications so it was a question of whether I could perform for all three events."

Wong had undergone a kidney transplant in 2020 and has been taking immuno-suppressants that affect his cardiovascular capability, leading to occasional heart palpitations.

To cope, he spends a longer time warming up compared to his teammates to increase his heart rate slowly and also does breathing exercises. He believes he is managing well and "going in the right direction".

Dr Teo-Koh also called on corporate Singapore to partner the SNPC "to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities who excel in sports".

Last month, the SNPC's Athletes Achievement Awards scheme was enhanced till 2024, with higher cash rewards given to para-athletes who win medals at major Games, courtesy of sponsors DBS Bank and Tote Board.

An individual champion at the APG will now get $5,000 for each gold medal - capped at a maximum of three golds. At the 2017 APG, the cash reward for an individual gold was $2,000.

Wong, who is taking a gap year from his psychology course at the National University of Singapore to focus on swimming, said the increase would help with his medical bills and swimming needs.

But also important for him is investing in a good hair conditioner.

"As swimmers, we spend a lot of time in water and so the chlorine does very bad things to our hair so investing in a good conditioner would be good," he said.