Sluggish starts for top guns on first day of KFF Singapore Badminton Open

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China's top seed Shi Yuqi stretching to return a shot during his 21-17, 21-18 win over 17th-ranked Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the first round of the KFF Singapore Badminton Open on May 26.

SINGAPORE – The top guns took their time to settle in before most of them asserted their authority on the opening day of the US$1 million (S$1.28 million) KFF Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 26.

Men and women’s singles world No. 1s Shi Yuqi and An Se-young came through unscathed despite showing some rust early on, with China’s Shi edging out Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-17, 21-18 and South Korean An coming from 9-5 down in the first game to beat compatriot Sim Yu-jin 21-12, 21-3.

But a slow start proved costly for the top-ranked mixed doubles combination of Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, as the Chinese pair were stunned 23-21, 21-16 by unranked Jimmy Wong and Cheng Su Yin.

The ecstatic Malaysians are playing in just their second tournament together, after pairing up for the May 19-24 Malaysia Masters – where they exited in the first round.

“In our first tournament, we didn’t perform that well but we tried to bounce back in this tournament and we managed to do it,” said Wong, 23. “So yes, we are really happy with the result.

“We just tried to forget about it (Malaysia Masters) because it was only our first tournament together. We worked hard in training to regain our form and I think we managed to improve.”

Cheng, 22, added: “The plan was to stay patient because they’re the No. 1 seeds and very difficult opponents. I told my partner we needed to be patient from the back court and wait for the right opportunities.”

Malaysia mixed doubles pair Jimmy Wong and Cheng Su Yin stunned China’s top-seeded Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping 23-21, 21-16 in the first round of the KFF Singapore Badminton Open on May 26. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BADMINTON ASSOCIATION

Title favourite Shi, still recovering after an injury from the Thailand Open in mid-May, had to come from 7-4 down in the first game to defeat his Japanese rival.

The 30-year-old said: “I’m at about 50 per cent and I’m trying my best… It’s a challenge to return to a competitive level and perform well despite these challenges.”

Despite his loss, Nishimoto, who is also coming back from an injury, said through a translator: “My opponent is the world No. 1, so with a performance like that against him, it is a good start for me. The draught (on court) really affected both of us and the game could have gone either way.”

There was an upset in the men’s singles field after Japan’s 11th-ranked Kodai Naraoka took the scalp of world No. 6 Chou Tien-chen.

Japan’s Kodai Naraoka hitting a return during his 21-19, 21-16 upset win over Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open on May 26. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Chinese Taipei’s Chou admitted that he was not feeling well in the 21-19, 21-16 loss.

He said: “Maybe that was why I could not keep a high tempo and after a few smashes, it took a toll on me. It is on me to be prepared and today he (Naraoka) prepared better and is in a better condition.”

In the only match that featured Singaporeans on the first day, the men’s doubles pair of Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo were outclassed 21-14, 21-12 in 33 minutes by Indonesia’s world No. 7 Sabar Gutama and Reza Isfahani.

Koh said: “It’s not easy to play against the world No. 7s, losing or winning is like part of the game, but for today, I think how we lost to them is the service received.

“Their first three shots were more decisive and threatening than ours, so they were able to control what happened after that.”

Gutama said: “We’re very grateful for the win today. It was not easy, the Singaporeans played very well and maybe we were just more focused in this game.”

Singapore men’s doubles pair Junsuke Kubo (left) and Wesley Koh fell 21-14, 21-12 to Indonesia’s world No. 7 duo Sabar Gutama and Reza Isfahani at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open on May 26. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BADMINTON ASSOCIATION

Singapore’s top singles players will be in action on May 27.

Men’s world No. 14 Loh Kean Yew will be looking for revenge against India’s 37th-ranked Srikanth Kidambi, who won their round-of-32 clash at the Thailand Open on May 13.

Before that, world No. 29 Jason Teh will face Chinese Taipei’s 18th-ranked Chi Yu-jen while Singapore’s top women’s player, 38th-ranked Yeo Jia Min, will take on Japan’s world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi.