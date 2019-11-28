Slow start not a worry for Singapore

Singapore netball coach Natalie Milicich has insisted that she is not concerned about her charges' form after they stuttered at the start against unfancied Brunei at the SEA Games yesterday.

They lost the first quarter of the round-robin match 9-8 and trailed in the early parts of the second, but eventually overcame their slow start to win 62-38 at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

The New Zealander told The Straits Times: "We started with a different combination and took a while to settle but, once we changed it back to something we were familiar with, we got our mojo back and started playing to our potential again.

"We had goals for the match and didn't do what we said we were going to at the start. But I felt that we were always going to find the right combination, so I wasn't concerned at all.

"We were disappointed with how we started but, in the end, the girls pulled through."

Changes in the second quarter included fielding Lee Pei Shan as goal shooter and moving captain Charmaine Soh from goal shooter to goal attack.

Soh, 29, said: "Brunei are pretty tough opponents, they're quite physical and we had to be prepared to take that. It was just a bad day at the office, but the good thing is that we bounced back and came back stronger.

"It shows our resilience, and that's the way to go."



Singapore, the 2015 champions and 2017 runners-up, face Thailand today, followed by champions Malaysia tomorrow.

Soh knows both those matches will be tough as she stressed the importance of making a strong start.

"(We also have to work on) consistency throughout the four quarters. We haven't been starting well, so we have to prepare ourselves to do that."