Slew of marks in pool, track

TOKYO • British cyclist Sarah Storey added to her glorious golden history as wheelchair rugby powerhouses Australia suffered a shock defeat on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics yesterday.

Paige Greco, an Australian cyclist, had the honour of winning the first gold of the Games, 354 days later than originally envisaged because of the Covid-19 pandemic and a day after a high-energy but poignant opening ceremony.

Despite the postponement, and with virus fears hanging over the event, world and Paralympic records tumbled in the swimming pool and on the cycling track on a pulsating day of competition that saw 24 gold medals awarded.

Greco was in record-breaking form as she beat China's Wang Xiaomei in the C1-C3 3,000 metres individual pursuit at the Izu Velodrome.

She smashed her own world record by nearly eight seconds in the heats and lowered it by another second and a half to 3min 50.815sec in the final.

"I still can't believe it. I keep looking down and seeing (the gold medal). It's not really sunk in yet," said Greco.

Storey moved a step closer to becoming Britain's greatest Paralympian, shattering her own world record in the heats before powering to victory in the C5 3,000m individual pursuit final for her 15th Paralympic gold.

The 43-year-old took the title for a fourth straight Games when she caught compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright inside eight laps of the 12.

Storey is just one medal behind the British record held by Mike Kenny, who won 16 swimming golds from 1976 to 1988.

"I never expected to go as quickly this morning, but I'm so glad I did," said Storey.

Brazilian Daniel Dias, who is competing at his last Paralympics, has the chance to become the most decorated male Paralympic swimmer if he wins three more golds to eclipse Kenny.

But he could only take bronze in his opening S5 200m freestyle event, won by Italy's Francesco Bocciardo in a Paralympic record of 2:26.76, with Spain's Antoni Ponce Bertran second.

Dias, 33, who now has 25 Paralympic medals, will have several more chances to add to his 14 golds starting today in the 100m free.

Defending champions Australia suffered a setback in their bid to become the first team to top the wheelchair rugby podium at three consecutive Games, after being edged out 54-53 by Denmark.

"I'm pretty devastated, to be honest - I had never lost a game at the Paralympics ever," said Australia's Chris Bond.

"I don't know what to feel. All we can do is turn around and win the next two and make the semi-final."

Wheelchair fencer Li Hao won the first gold medal for China by taking the men's category A sabre individual crown.

Artem Manko of Ukraine took the silver, while another Chinese fencer, Tian Jianquan, bagged the bronze.

"I didn't see that coming at all," said a surprised Paralympic debutant Li, when told that he had won the first gold for his country.

"I've never thought about winning gold. Making it to the semi-finals and maybe grabbing a medal would already live up to my expectations."

Notably missing from these Games were Afghanistan's team, who had been trapped in the country after the Taliban takeover.

The International Paralympic Committee confirmed yesterday that the team, comprising two taekwondo athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, had left Afghanistan, but declined to say where they had gone due to safety reasons.

Organisers yesterday reported 16 new Covid-19 cases linked to the Paralympics, including two athletes in the Paralympic Village whose identities were not disclosed. The new cases bring the number of infections linked to the Paralympics to 176, most of them Japan-based staff or contractors.

