Sleepless nights amid state of flux

Just six months ago, Sean Hudspeth was relishing life in the fast lane as he stood atop the podium after claiming the Italian GT Sprint Championship's GT3 Pro-Am overall title with teammate Antonio Fuoco.

Fresh off winning a championship in his first season with AF Corse, where he drove Ferrari cars, an eager Hudspeth had hoped that the feat would set him on course for more success.

But his ambition has since been brought to a screeching halt by the global coronavirus pandemic, which saw over 143,000 infections and more than 18,000 deaths in Italy.

The Singaporean was down for 13 races this season - the first leg of the GT World Challenge Europe in Monza, Italy, on April 19, followed by 12 races in a domestic event in Europe that ends in October.

But three weeks ago, the Monza race was cancelled after a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19. The domestic event is also suspended indefinitely.

The 26-year-old said: "It's definitely disappointing, especially after winning a championship. I was hoping to pick up where I left off, but everything has ground to a halt.

"It's challenging. It's kind of like running a marathon - if you stop, it's hard to get going again."

Last year, he was able to focus solely on racing for first time after graduating from the University of Warwick with a mechanical engineering degree in 2018.

Racing alongside Fuoco also pushed him to go quicker as he learnt from the Italian, gradually matching his timings and, on some occasions, beating him.

With his season in limbo, he has spent the past few weeks checking websites for updates, making countless calls and sending messages and e-mails to race organisers, manufacturers and brands about partnership proposals in his search of some semblance of certainty.

It is not only his racing career that has been hit.



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sean Hudspeth has been working out at home (above) and he plans to hone his skills on a race simulator in preparation for the restart of the racing season. PHOTOS COURTESY OF SEAN HUDSPETH



For Hudspeth, a coach of Corso Pilota, Ferrari's driving school, many of his events have been cancelled or postponed, leaving him without a pay cheque since last December.



He also runs a business that provides race car driving experiences, road tours around Europe and private coaching. That has also suffered because of the strict travel restrictions.

With no races or events, the Europe-based driver returned to Singapore on March 19 and served a 14-day stay-home notice that ended last Thursday.

He said: "I don't know when I'm going to receive my next pay cheque. It's more difficult to get motivated in terms of mental preparation and physical training. You really got to dig deep, keep on training and push yourself.

"It's very stressful and it's been hard to sleep. I'll just lie awake in bed for hours thinking."

When he finally does get back on track, Hudspeth could be in for a change in scenery. The race driver has been in discussions with various manufacturers and teams to race in Asia later this year.

In the meantime, he has made it a priority to keep fit by working out at home, running and cycling. He is looking into race simulations, so that he will be ready to race again once the situation stabilises.

He said: "It's the same for everyone in my industry, there's a lot of uncertainty and I'm trying not to compare myself to anyone else.

"I'm focusing on myself and trying to do the best I can."