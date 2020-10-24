Sky field can land fourth straight win

RACE 1 (1,400M)

10 Galaxy Emperor has displayed enough ability to suggest a win is near. Joao Moreira should slot him in somewhere close to the speed from Gate 2.

2 For Fun's Sake showed significant improvement last time when second. He should relish the extra 200m.

12 Moneymore is consistent in this grade and gets his chance again.

13 Bravery And Power mixes his form, but is one who could win any time.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

3 Multimore caught the eye when winning his recent trial on the dirt. If he can bring that form to the races, he is going to be competitive.

2 Give Way Please struggled on debut, but clearly has ability. He is worth forgiving, as he may have needed the run.

7 Sparkling Dolphin bolted clear last time. He can do the same again. Watch him closely.

12 Qipao Boss has ability. His latest trial on the dirt backs this up. He will be thereabouts.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

2 Vital Spring raced well first-up, before struggling at his latest outing. He can bounce back, especially as a course-and-distance winner who has been competitive in Class 4 previously.

11 Blazing Partners rattled into second last start. With the right run from the awkward gate, he can get into the finish. Boom apprentice Jerry Chau retains the ride.

12 Great Harvest has shown glimpses of ability. Although he might need further, he is worth including down in the handicap.

8 Shanghai Dragon gets the services of champion jockey Zac Purton, who is looking to snap a run of 30 winless rides. He will roll forward and play catch me if you can.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

9 Super Mission had shown significant improvement with each run last term. This included a narrow defeat at his final outing. Expect him to roll forward under Vagner Borges and try to pinch this.

1 Everyone's Delight got off the mark impressively on debut. That was not an easy task to do, but he appears to have plenty of ratings points in hand.

4 Courier Wonder has caught the eye at the trials. He has also shown plenty of early ability. He deserves close watching.

10 Brave Power can fight on for some prize money.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

5 Full Power is racing well. He gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) off, thanks to Chau's allowance. He looks well-placed and rates as a leading player from the draw.

9 Cheerful Star should improve sharply from his first-up run. He is switching to the grass over a longer distance.

2 Beauty Angel is looking for his third consecutive win. He is a two-time Class 4 winner. He gets the services of Purton.

8 Jimmu is still winless. But he can get into the equation with the right run.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

10 Super Elegance is an unlucky maiden. He has six seconds. He looked well in his recent trial.

11 Flying Mighty looks a lightly raced talent. Against him is the draw, but he does get the services of Purton to offset that.

1 Easy Go Easy Win steps down to Class 3. His last two runs in this grade resulted in a win and a narrow second. Chau's 10lb claim makes him well in at the weights.

8 Tempest Express is open to further improvement, stepping up to the mile.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

6 Mighty Power is nearing a win. With the soft gate, he gets his chance to break through again. He has had the benefit of two runs this term.

10 So Awesome comes into this off the back of two solid top-three efforts. He is lightly raced and his best is yet to come.

11 All For St Paul's is looking for back-to-back Class 4 wins with Karis Teetan astride. He is aided by the soft gate.

3 Judy's Star is racing honestly. He should be around the mark again.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

4 Cruising won well last start. He is capable of going back-to-back. He has had an injury-plagued career. But, on his day, he is very good. He looks in top condition.

9 Good View Clarico won three on the trot, before his last-start third. He appears to have plenty of rating points in hand.

10 Seven Heavens has the ability. He won third-up last campaign. He is better than his record suggests. The booking of Moreira is a plus.

5 Meridian Genius is a lightly raced prospect from the Tony Millard yard. He is still on the up and runs well fresh.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

6 Biz Power has a bright future. He finished a close second over this course and distance first-up. From the inside gate, he should be able to figure strongly.

9 Keep You Warm rattled into a narrow second last start at 31-1. Although he has an awkward draw, he should challenge this bunch.

4 Big Fortune is looking for back-to-back wins. He rarely runs a bad race.

3 Lockheed is another who rarely runs a bad race, although he has yet to win.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 Sky Field is a supreme talent looking for his fourth consecutive win. It looks like he will relish the 1,400m trip and will take plenty of beating.

2 Mighty Giant is looking for his fifth consecutive win. He is now five wins from eight starts and is a course-and-distance winner in Class 2. But he may not have the brilliance of Sky Field.

5 Lucky Express is still on the up, despite his last-start defeat. He just needs to handle the distance to have a winning chance.

8 Magnificent can roll forward and, hopefully, cling on for prize money.