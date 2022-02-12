Sky Eye stares at victory

It is evident that Sky Eye is due for another victory.

After a short lapse, the Jason Lim-trained five-year-old New Zealand-bred has shown that he is on the comeback trail with three placings in his last three starts.

Then, on Wednesday morning, the bay gelding threw down the gauntlet with a winning workout. He breezed over 600m on the Polytrack in 37.2sec and pulled up full of running.

He was practically floating back to the stables.

With that, he looks set to re-enter the winning list when he tackles a moderate Class 4 lot over the flying 1,000m on the Poly in Race 3 tomorrow (1pm).

In that star hit-out, he was ridden by three-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes, who has another strong book of 10 rides from the 12-race card. Sky Eye is probably the best of them.

The Brazilian, who is leading the season's premiership table with 11 winners, partnered Sky Eye in his last two starts for a third over the Poly 1,100m last Nov 20 and a second over the Poly 1,000m on Jan 15. He should know the horse well now.

Although drawn the widest in Gate 12, Sky Eye has abundant speed. He can use that to cross in to secure a good position.

Hopefully, he will not get engaged in a speed duel with Opunake or First Chief. Nunes will most likely take the box seat and bide his time.

With the form that he has shown in training, Sky Eye should get the upper hand once Nunes releases the brakes.

After all, his mount is as honest as the day is long. He rarely runs a bad race. From 22 starts, he has notched three wins, six seconds and five thirds.