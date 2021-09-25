Sky Darci set to soar in Celebration Cup

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 Universal Crown closed in impressively first-up to finish fourth. He should have benefited from that run.

1 Iron King is stepping down to Class 5. He won easily in this grade before moving up to Class 4.

6 This Is Charisma mixes his form. But there is definitely ability there. A win is near.

3 Zacian's good gate helps. He was well supported first-up this term.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 Ready To Win caught the eye with an impressive trial last week. From Gate 2, he looks ready to fire first-up.

5 Invincible Missile pairs with familiar ally Zac Purton. These two have combined twice for a win.

9 Our Creed is worth each-way. He should roll forward to try and pinch this.

10 Super Axiom is in contention.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

11 Darci Joy showed a stack of potential last season. He gets his chance near the bottom of the handicap.

8 Sunny Delight did well first-up on the dirt, closing in for a tidy third. He gets Joao Moreira and the favourable inside gate.

10 Golden Bolt is improving. He gets his chance, but will need to offset the awkward draw.

1 Unicornbaby is expected to roll forward from Gate 1, as he has done in the past.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 Fourawarrior is progressive. Gate 2 suits and his most recent trial was tidy.

12 Amazing Knight closed in brilliantly last start. With improvement, he is the value of the race.

9 The Best Hero just cannot get his winning act, but his consistency should see him rewarded again.

8 Fortune Happiness has claims in a deep contest.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

9 Boom Stitch has shown potential in his trials. With a clean run, he is capable of winning first-up.

4 Infinity Win has done well with two placings from his first two runs. Purton knows what to do.

6 Street Scream knocked up a neat first win last start. He definitely has a bit of class.

1 Turbo Power has pieced together a nice record. He gets Moreira aboard now.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

9 Good Beauty closed in nicely first-up. Any improvement should see him with a good chance.

13 Voyage Star gets in light. He should also have benefited from his first-up run.

10 Breeze Of Spring scored well last time. A slow starter, he will need a race run to suit.

3 Awe can turn his form around. Do not discount.

RACE 7 (1,400M) GROUP 3 CELEBRATION CUP

3 Sky Darci is returning off the back of Derby glory and an end-of-season Group 3 victory. Although not fully wound up yet, his ability can take him a long way.

2 Mighty Giant is tough as nails. The likely pacesetter, he can kick on. This distance is ideal.

4 Champion's Way is consistent. The light weight helps.

1 Southern Legend has the class. But he looks burdened by the hefty impost.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 Packing Victory is a talent on the rise. He looks very well placed to grab a third consecutive win.

3 Five Elements has trialled well for his debut. As a New Zealand Group 2 winner, he certainly has a bit of class.

2 Master Delight's Australian form is excellent. He is worth each-way.

1 Ima Single Man has the runs on the board. He is next best.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

5 Uncle Steve is a better horse than his record suggests. He is at a winnable mark and his latest trial was very good.

4 Maldives is in his career-best form as a two-time winner from his last three starts. But he is drawn in Gate 14.

12 Proud Dragon closed in nicely for a debut fourth. Any improvement has him challenging this group.

1 Craig's Star is next best.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

1 Naboo Attack clocked 1min 8sec over this course and distance, the only one in this field to have done so. That stands him in good stead.

5 Killer Bee has four wins from five starts. This will be his biggest test, but he appears to have plenty up his sleeve.

10 Winner Method is consistent. He slots in light but, like a lot of his rivals, needs to step up sharply.

8 Loving A Boom has claims.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club