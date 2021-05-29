Sky Darci can scale Lion Rock

RACE 1 (1,800M)

5 Amazing Agility has drawn well again over a suitable distance. He could be hard to catch. 8 Apolar Warrior is closing in on a first Hong Kong win. He is showing steady improvement. 1 Lucky Missile is making a welcome step down to Class 5. He bears close watching. 14 The Joy Of Giving slots in light and commands respect.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

11 Sam's Love, who was unlucky in the straight last start, looks well-placed to redeem himself. 12 Light Of Wanshi appears to be getting the hang of things quickly. 1 Smart Folks is making a welcome return to the grass. He has drawn well for a good show. 5 Sprint Forward mixes his form but has the class when required.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

G3 LION ROCK TROPHY HANDICAP 6 Sky Darci is stepping back to the mile which suits. With a low weight and a sharp trial, the Hong Kong Derby winner shapes as the one to beat with Joao Moreira up. 5 Healthy Happy is another who slots in light. He ran fairly well in Group 1 last start. 2 More Than This ran Golden Sixty to within a head last start. He should put up a good fight with improvement. 1 Ka Ying Star will roll forward and give them something to run down.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

12 Golden Four is better than his record suggests. He owns a slick personal best over this course and distance which could well see him score. 3 Seasons Bliss, the likely favourite, ran a cracker for second last start. He can take another step forward. 7 Legend Goes is improving and looks highly favoured with a better draw. 2 Armor Star has struggled but is another who is much better than his record suggests.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Excellent Chariot is making a welcome step back into Class 4, where he is a two-time winner. 3 Whiskey Neat has been consistent without winning all term. Chances are he will roll forward and look the winner at some stage. 12 Smart Wongchoy could go close again as long as he can offset the awkward gate. 8 Tronic Mighty has ability. He looks set to improve with experience.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

11 Natural Storm is racing well. With a light weight, he commands respect over this distance. 4 California Ten is looking to snap a run of consecutive seconds. A leading player with Moreira atop. 12 Pakistan Friend can roll forward and play catch me if you can. 1 Celestial Power bears close watching. The wide gate is the concern.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

10 Biz Power does plenty wrong but he does possess a powerful turn of foot on his day. He is closing in for his first Hong Kong win. 6 War Of Courage is looking for back-to-back wins. He is retaining form. 8 Decisive Twelve is also looking for back-to-back wins. He has a bit of class about him. 9 Speedy Mouse is on the up. Worth including.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

3 Heza Beauty is super consistent. He rates strongly as a two-time winner this campaign. Drawn well. 1 Sunset Watch won two starts ago on the dirt. He is racing well and is no stranger to relative success on the turf. 4 Lucky Fun is racing well as a three-time winner this campaign. He can continue his progression. 8 Star Performance does not win out of turn but is racing with plenty of merit. He should be close.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

14 Soaring Tower has ability on his day but is just struggling to piece it together. He slots in light. 3 Mighty Valor is the likely leader. He is hard to catch on his day. 1 Regency Bo Bo is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He remains in Class 3 which suits. 13 Aurora Pegasus mixes his form but gets his chance with no weight.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

8 Trillion Win closed off gamely last start for second. He gets conditions to suit again. 13 Sight Success won three straight, before finishing a distant seventh last start. He can return to winning ways. 1 Lucky Patch is racing well but is disadvantaged by the hefty weight. 14 When You Believe is improving and commands respect.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club