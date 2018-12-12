Skipping their way to success

PHOTO: EDNA TEO
From left: Chelson Loh, Henry He and Jowell Nim were part of a Singapore team of rope-skipping athletes who hopped, skipped and jumped their way to a total of 17 golds, 19 silvers and 12 bronzes in three events - the Asean Jump Rope Championship, the Thailand Open Jump Rope Championship and the Double Dutch Contest (DDC) Thailand - in Bangkok from Nov 29 to Dec 1. This was the first time they had stepped out on the international arena as a Singapore team, according to Jump Rope Federation Singapore.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 12, 2018, with the headline 'Skipping their way to success'. Print Edition | Subscribe
