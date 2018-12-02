Skechers Friendship Walk draws over 2,000

Over 2,000 people participated in the inaugural Skechers Friendship Walk at Gardens by the Bay East yesterday. The event, which originated in the United States in 2009, is held in support of children with special needs.

The 5km Singapore edition raised funds for Sunbeam Place, a residential home for the Children's Society. Over 50 youths from Children's Society's JYC, Roundbox and Vox, as well as staff from the homes, joined the event.

There was also a lucky draw in which the winner received a one-year supply of Skecher's shoes.

A carnival with fringe activities and a movie on display rounded off the night.

Said Skechers South-east Asia president Vincent Leung: "We're glad our inaugural walk was a resounding success. To know that we have contributed and made a difference to the lives of the children at Sunbeam Place makes our effort in organising this event worth it."

The run was also unique in that it had several obstacles in place to make things more challenging for participants.

"It was a very interesting walk as a different route was used, unlike the normal walks or runs," said 32-year-old bank executive Adrian Zhuo, who took part with friends.

"It was raining but we still had a lot of fun going through the obstacles."