Skating: Figure skater Coughlin abused me, says Olympic medallist Wagner

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Olympic bronze medallist Ashley Wagner revealed on Thursday (Aug 1) she was sexually abused by John Coughlin, the latest of several figure skaters to accuse the former US skater of assault.

In a first-person account published by USA Today, Wagner, 28, said Coughlin assaulted her in June 2008 when she was 17.

Coughlin, who committed suicide in January after an investigation into multiple abuse allegations against him was confirmed, was 22 at the time.

Wagner said Coughlin assaulted her after climbing into bed with her, kissing and groping her without permission following a party for team-mates.

"I was absolutely paralysed in fear," Wagner told the newspaper.

Coughlin, who denied the assault allegations before taking his own life, stopped and left the room after Wagner told him to leave.

"I now know that regardless of the events of that night, I got into that bed thinking I was safe to just fall asleep. He was the one who took away that safety," Wagner wrote.

Believe women. In 2008 I was sexually assaulted. I didn’t understand what happened to me or what it really meant. I feel so strongly that people need to talk more about these experiences, that they need to have a bright light turned on the dark corners where they thrive. This happens all too often to both men and women, and we need to do better for our next generation. Talk about this, make this feel real so that we can help out those who need it! Read more about my story in the link in my bio 💕

"I went into that house just wanting to have fun with my friends. He was the one who shattered all of that," added Wagner, a bronze medallist at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

In May, Coughlin's former partner Bridget Namiotka revealed she had also been abused by the skater.

Namiotka, who partnered Coughlin in pairs between 2004 and 2007, when she was aged between 14 and 17, said she was one of several athletes to be targeted by the skater.

"I'm sorry but John hurt at least 10 people including me," she wrote.

"He sexually abused me for two years. Nobody innocent hangs themself."

