Skater details 'traumatic' experience

BEIJING • A Polish short-track speed skater yesterday recalled "crying like crazy" in the back of an ambulance after a 3am knock on the door of her isolation hotel room by employees wearing body cameras.

Natalia Maliszewska described a "traumatic" experience, during which she said she was ruled in and out of the Beijing Winter Games several times due to conflicting Covid-19 test results, in an interview with Reuters after finally being cleared to compete.

"I was sitting in the ambulance. It was 3am. I was crying like crazy because I didn't know what was going on. I did not feel safe at all," she said.

"They had told me at midnight that I could go out and five minutes later that I could not. They told me there's so many politics stuff that you will not understand. It's China.

"I don't believe all those tests now. I want explanations from the people who made me feel not safe, because nobody is saying anything now. They're silent."

Protests about isolation conditions and protocols have piled up in Beijing, with athletes complaining about the food, their mental health, testing and confusing procedures around being allowed to leave quarantine.

Jukka Jalonen, the coach of the Finland men's ice hockey team, on Sunday accused China of not respecting the human rights of Marko Anttila, saying the team captain was "not getting good food" and was under tremendous mental stress.

According to the team's doctor, Anttila is no longer infectious, but remains held in isolation.

More than 350 Games participants, including dozens of athletes, have tested positive on arrival in the Chinese capital since Jan 23. They are supposed to leave special quarantine hotels only once they are free of symptoms and test negative in two polymerase chain reaction tests 24 hours apart.

Germany's team chief Dirk Schimmelpfennig said organisers had taken steps to improve three-gold Olympic champion Eric Frenzel's isolation conditions, which were earlier called "unacceptable".

On the complaints, International Olympic Committee sports director Kit McConnell yesterday said the well-being of athletes in isolation was a top priority.

He added that the IOC had held a call with officials from countries represented at the Games to understand the issues the athletes were facing.

"There is a collective responsibility to support these athletes," McConnell said.

REUTERS