Skateboarding: Eleven-year-old lands first ever vert ramp 1080

BRASILIA (REUTERS) - Eleven-year-old Brazilian Gui Khury has made skateboarding history by becoming the first person to land a 1080 on a vertical ramp more than two decades after Tony Hawk completed the first 900.

In a video posted on Facebook late on Friday (May 8), Khury soars into the air and completes three full rotations (1080 degrees) before cleanly landing the trick then dropping to his knees, tossing his helmet in the air and falling onto his back in celebration.

"1080!!!! have no words to explain what just happened," Khury posted on Facebook.

Skateboarding legend Hawk landed the first 900 in 1999, nine years before Khury was even born.

Hawk was 31 when he successfully completed the trick calling it the biggest moment of his competitive career.

Skateboarding is set to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Summer Games, which have been pushed back to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.