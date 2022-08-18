Sjostrom swims to a European medal record

ROME • On the eve of her 29th birthday, Swede Sarah Sjostrom won the 50m freestyle in Rome on Tuesday for her 45th major championship gold medal and her 27th European Aquatics Championships medal.

It helped her surpass retired Russian sprinter Alexander Popov's previous European championships record of 26 medals between 1991 and 2004. Her overall tally now reads: 16 gold, seven silver, four bronze medals.

She also swam the fastest time in the event this year, as she cruised to her second gold of the championships in 23.91 seconds.

Pole Katarzyna Wasick was second in 24.20 and Valerie van Roon of the Netherlands third (24.64).

Sjostrom also won the 50m butterfly in Italy. She was victorious in both events at the world championships in Budapest in June.

She said: "I'm super happy with this gold medal. It always makes me happy when I can go under 24 seconds, even more when I manage to do in a final when it counts the most. My number of medals continues going up and I'm really enjoying myself here.

"Now when I look up to the stands and I feel the support and energy, I know why I'm doing this and why I want to go on."

Hungarian Kristof Milak also duplicated his double in Budapest when he opened the evening by winning the 200m fly. He had already collected the 100m fly gold in Rome.

The 22-year-old won in 1min 52.01sec, 1.67sec outside the world record he set at the world championships, but good enough to leave compatriot Richard Marton trailing 2.77sec behind. "My swim? Who cares? The big story here is Richard's silver," said Milak.

"That's something I'm really crazy about. We've been training together for years. Before Tokyo he almost quit and stayed only to support my preps for the Games."

Italian Alberto Razzetti finished third in 1:55.01.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Romanian prodigy David Popovici, who won the 100m and 200m free double, besting Milak with a world record in the former, pulled out of yesterday's 400m free final.

Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk provided an upset on Tuesday by toppling Itay's Gregorio Paltrinieri in the men's 1,500m.

He won by 3.69sec and, as the Italian crowd, who had fallen silent, applauded a Ukrainian victory, the winner (14:36.10) balanced on the lane rope at the Foro Italico pool and beat his chest with his fist. It was Ukraine's first medal in Rome.

"These are hard times for me, especially mentally. I was mad at myself," said Romanchuk, adding that he had been disappointed with his world championships and earlier 800m races in Rome.

France's Damien Joly (14:50.86) was third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE