Sjostrom outswims men for main prize

LAS VEGAS • Forget about the pulsating lights and the poolside DJ.

For Sarah Sjostrom, the International Swimming League (ISL) is about the opportunity to compete against her male counterparts for the first time.

The Swede earned the season Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours after totalling 243.5 points, edging out Caeleb Dressel by 3.5 points to land the grand prize of US$50,000 (S$67,580) in the glitz of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Her Energy Standard team also won the finale of the inaugural ISL, splitting US$100,000 among their 28 members, although Dressel did not go home empty handed either.

The American, who will be Joseph Schooling's biggest threat as the Singaporean seeks to defend his 100m butterfly gold medal at next year's Tokyo Olympics, was named the MVP of the two-day meet, picking up US$10,000.

On being pipped by Sjostrom, Dressel - winner of two Olympic gold medals - joked: "I got beat by a girl today and I'm all right with that. I get beat by girls all the time in practice. We are all in the same sport together."

Sjostrom, the 100m fly gold medallist at Rio 2016, told reporters it "sounds so good to be the first MVP in ISL history".

"This is one of the best parts of the ISL," she said. "I finally got the chance to race against men. I was racing some of my biggest competitors in almost every race I had. I'm not used to that top racing so often."

The ISL aims to reinvent a sport that struggles to stay relevant outside the Olympics by eliminating preliminary heats, ensuring that every race is a final.

Men and women also compete equally as they race for points, not fastest times, and while the concept has some ways to go to attract eyeballs - attendance ranged from 1,000 at the United States stops to nearly 5,000 in Europe - the organisers have at least lived up to their promise to jazz up swimming.

Revealing that there will be two new outfits from Canada and Japan, expanding the number of teams to 10 for next season, ISL founder and billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin said: "What 10 weeks ago was probably a dream for us, now is a reality.

"The league must be a truly global one, but our development needs to be sustainable, so we are delighted that we are able to announce that one of our two new clubs for next season will be in Tokyo - the global capital of sport in 2020."

Winner of four Olympic gold medals Kosuke Kitajima will head the Tokyo-based team.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE