Six more relay staff down with Covid-19

TOKYO • Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic torch relay have been diagnosed with Covid-19, taking the total number of participants in the event who have been hit by the coronavirus to eight, Tokyo 2020 Games organisers said on Saturday.

The six people, including a man in his 20s and another in his 30s, helped in the relay that was held on the southern prefecture of Kagoshima last Tuesday.

All of them assisted with traffic control and wore masks, with three of them doing so in the city of Amami and the other three in Kirishima city.

Earlier last month, two other people who helped with the torch relay on the southern island of Shikoku were diagnosed with Covid-19, one of them a police officer in his 30s who guided traffic in Kagawa prefecture.

Games organisers have urged people to comply with safety guidelines. Authorities are determined to protect participants and a local population that opinion surveys have shown remains largely opposed to the Olympics due to fears the event will lead to more Covid-19 infections.

Japan last month declared a Covid-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka and two other areas set to last at least until Tuesday next week to contain a fourth wave of infections.

The Games, delayed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23.

