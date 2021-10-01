Six Argentinians barred for breaching virus rules

BRISBANE • Argentina's Rugby Championship clash with Australia was thrown into chaos after six players were yesterday ruled out for breaching coronavirus restrictions with an unauthorised trip to a health retreat.

The group, which also included two staff, headed to Byron Bay from their Gold Coast base and were stopped when they tried to return across the state border into Queensland on Wednesday.

Under Covid-19 rules, anyone entering Queensland from a designated Covid-19 hotspot area, like neighbouring New South Wales, must have permission or face mandatory quarantine.

"This travel across the state border is a direct breach of the present Queensland government health orders and Sanzaar's Rugby Championship tournament biosecurity plan," governing body Sanzaar said, adding that it was "very disappointed".

"All members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in the Rugby Championship as they have breached tournament rules."

Argentina have a 44-strong squad and the game will go ahead on the Gold Coast tomorrow, but with capacity capped at 75 per cent in Cbus Super Stadium after Queensland yesterday imposed new restrictions following six new community cases of Covid-19.

The group, who are currently holed up in a New South Wales hotel, comprise Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano and Santiago Socino.

Tighthead prop Medrano and No. 8 and former Pumas captain Matera are first-team regulars, while hooker Socino frequently comes off the bench.

It is another headache for coach Mario Ledesma, whose team have lost all five of their tournament games so far.

He yesterday drafted in Enrique Pieretto to replace Medrano and Rodrigo Bruni for Matera among five changes to the run-on side.

On their opponents' problems, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said it was not his problem as his Australia side chase four wins in a row for the first time at the Rugby Championship.

4 Australia face Argentina tomorrow, chasing four wins in a row for the first time at the Rugby Championship.

"The focus is on us," he said.

"I've obviously discussed that (internal issues) but there's plenty of motivating factors for them. Whoever we end up with in front of us, we'll deal with it on the day."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE