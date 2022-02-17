Sisters secure Swede success

ZHANGJIAKOU • Elvira Oberg had big sister Hanna to thank for the expectations on the Swedish team coming into the Beijing Winter Olympics, but she shrugged off the pressure yesterday and anchored the women's relay team to the 4x6km biathlon gold as if she had been doing it all her life.

Hanna won an individual gold and a silver in the relay in Pyeongchang in 2018 as part of a youthful Swedish team who won the hearts of fans back home, but four years later those fans were not hoping for Olympic medals - they were expecting them.

With the rest of the women and men in the team struggling, Elvira had delivered two silvers so far, but it was her epic performance over the final relay leg that has written her name in the history books at the tender age of 22.

"I really felt before today that I didn't want to be the only one coming home with a medal," she said after the event at the National Biathlon Centre.

"I really wanted to share it with someone else, and now I got to ski over the finish line and deliver a gold for us and this is really a team effort. It's so incredible."

The Swedes skied home in 1hr, 11min 3.9sec. Silver went to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team, who were 12 seconds behind, while the Germans took the bronze, 37.4sec further back.

"We really deserve this gold medal. We've been really good in the relays this season and last season, and we have also missed out on the medals in the last world championships so we were really worth it," Hanna, 26, said proudly.

"We have been working really hard to come here and be the good team that we are here today. I'm really proud of these girls, as well as the ones who did not start today."

Sweden brought six women to Beijing, with the Obergs joined by Linn Persson and Mona Brorsson, with Anna Magnusson and Stina Nilsson left out of yesterday's line-up.

Competing at her first Olympics, Elvira has had a hand in all of Sweden's three women's biathlon medals in Beijing and is already, along with Hanna, Sweden's most successful Olympic biathlete.

She will have her final chance to add to that tally when Saturday's mass start brings the biathlon programme at these Games to a close.

In the other seven medal events yesterday, South Korea's Choi Min-jeong won the short track speed skating women's 1,500 metres in 2min 17.789sec to retain her title. The 23-year-old is the world record holder (2:14.354) in this event and she broke the Olympic record in 2:16.831 in the semi-finals earlier in the day.

Italy's Arianna Fontana took the silver medal (2:17.862) and Suzanne Schulting (2:17.865) of the Netherlands claimed bronze.

Canada won the men's 5,000 metres relay minutes earlier as South Korea took the silver and Italy claimed the bronze.

Clement Noel claimed France's first alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing Olympics earlier in the day when he won the men's slalom. Austria's Johannes Strolz, who is already a gold medallist in the alpine combined at these Games, took silver while Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claimed bronze.

China's Qi Guangpu won the gold medal in the freestyle skiing men's aerials. Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine took the silver and ROC's Ilia Burov claimed the bronze. In the men's slopestyle final, Alexander Hall of the United States won the gold, ahead of compatriot Nicholas Goepper.

Norway won gold in the cross-country skiing men's team sprint classic, while Germany triumphed in the women's event.

Meanwhile, Slovakia eliminated the US in the men's ice hockey quarter-finals, stunning the Americans - who were deprived of their National Hockey League stars owing to the pandemic - with a tying goal in the final minute of regulation before winning 3-2 in a shoot-out.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE