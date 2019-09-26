Sister act to run show

The familiar voice of Kelly Latimer will be cheering runners on and keeping their spirits high at The Straits Times Run on Sunday morning as she returns to host the event for the fifth time.

But this year's run will be a special one in another way. Her younger sister, Barbara, will be on stage with her as a fellow emcee.

Also with them are ST's multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo and journalist Dylan Ang.

Kelly, 33, said: "In an industry where we're usually pitted against each other, it's quite heartwarming to have both of us doing it together. Being able to host the ST Run with my family is very special and it has good synergy.

"There's a very community feel to the event, it's very inclusive, we're at the National Stadium, the people are welcome to come in, take part and enjoy everything afterwards."

Barbara, 28, added: "I love hosting with Kelly. She's nothing short of a pro and I love learning from her time after time. That being said, it's fun, there's chemistry and we have a ball of a time."

While it is Barbara's first time at the run, she is no stranger to hosting sports events. Her first experience came at the 2010 Youth Olympics where she trained under veteran radio DJ Mark Richmond.

She is drawn to the adrenaline rush of sports events, saying: "Some people do them for fun, some for personal goals, and some get real competitive.

"It doesn't matter though, because it's my job to communicate all of that, all round, so that everyone feels proud of what they're doing and how far they've come."

Another first-time host, Ang, 26, will be stationed at the race village. He said: "I'm looking forward to saying hi to everyone and welcoming people back, engaging the audience with games and trivia questions."

Yeo, 31, who emceed last year's race-pack collection, sees this as a good opportunity to mingle with readers and "show them ST is more than just the news that we put out".

"Of course that is a big part of what we do, but we also have really fun events like this and we are a community that stands for a lot of things, like people coming together to have fun and be healthy."

There will also be entertainment acts at different points in the race.

Folk and pop band The SlaCks will bring high-energy songs with their own original and fun twist to them at Crawford Street.

At the final third of the 18.45km race route, Xtreme Cheerleading, a championship-winning troupe, will be there to motivate runners. And pop-rock trio Narrow to Three will be there at the last stretch towards the National Stadium.

10km, 3.5km slots still available

You can still sign up for the men's 10km and 3.5km races at Sunday's The Straits Times Run.

Register at the race-pack collection event at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena Hall 1:

• Today and tomorrow: 11am-8pm

• Saturday: 11am-7pm

Normal fees are $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km). Participants of any past edition enjoy a loyalty rate of $48 and $38 respectively.

OCBC cardholders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags that include a New Balance NB Dry running top and NB Dry finisher's T-shirt. Both are limited edition and worth $49.

Weather advisory

The race's organiser will be monitoring weather conditions - be it for rain or haze - closely. We will do our best to let the event proceed as planned, although the safety and health of participants, staff and volunteers remain our top priority.

HAZE

Appropriate measures will be adopted in accordance with National Environment Agency guidelines. Participants may refer to its website www.nea.gov.sg for the latest haze advisories.

RAIN

In the event of rain, the organiser reserves the right to delay the start.

If it rains after flag-off, you are advised to seek shelter along the route. You may continue to run but do exercise caution.

WHERE TO GET UPDATES

Key updates will be posted on the ST Run's Facebook page and website, as well as the ST sports desk's Twitter account at 9pm on Saturday night and 2.30am on Sunday morning. Race updates and last-minute announcements will be posted on the same platforms.

Major announcements, such as in the event of a race cancellation, will be publicised on The Straits Times' breaking news page as well.

Should weather conditions be deemed unsafe to proceed with the event, the organiser reserves the right to cancel the run without further obligation and without any refund.