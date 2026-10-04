Singapore’s team sports continue to struggle at Asian Games; authorities explore ways to improve

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Singapore’s women’s 3x3 basketball team (in white) benefited from training full-time and playing on the Fiba 3x3 circuit, as they beat Indonesia and Kazakhstan to reach the Asian Games quarter-finals.

NAGOYA – While there were several fine individual performances from Team Singapore’s athletes at the 2026 Asian Games, the Republic’s team sports have continued to draw a blank at the continental meet.

Only water polo has delivered team sport medals for Singapore at the Asiad since the inaugural 1951 edition. Since their last medal – a men’s team bronze in 1986 – no team from the Republic have stood on an Asian Games podium.

At a press conference on Oct 4 to review Team Singapore’s Aichi-Nagoya campaign, High Performance Sport Institute chief Low Jia Ren acknowledged the challenges faced, adding that the local sports authorities are looking at how to narrow the gap for team sports at future Asiads.

Having formerly captained the men’s national basketball team, the 47-year-old is aware of the differences between the nature of individual and team sports.

Noting team sports’ need for a bigger talent pool, he said: “When you are racing or shooting, this is something you can control (on your own).

“In team sports, there are opponents opposite you, there are teammates alongside you, and you need everyone in the team, whether it’s three or four in 3x3 basketball, or more in rugby sevens and water polo. Everything needs to click at the same time to win at the Asian level, and it’s difficult.”

At the Aichi-Nagoya Games, most of Singapore’s team sports did not have a good outing.

The water polo teams, who were aiming to improve on their encouraging performances at the previous Asiad and inch closer to the podium, were overtaken by more rivals instead.

The men’s team, who had contributed one gold, three silvers and three bronzes in past Games, slipped from fifth to seventh out of eight nations, while the women’s team slid from fourth out of seven countries to last out of six.

Other team sports Singapore competed in include field hockey (women’s team finished 10th out of 12), rugby sevens (women’s and men’s teams respectively placed seventh out of eight and 11th out of 12) and softball (women’s team finished seventh out of eight).

There were glimpses of hope, however, in 3x3 basketball.

Despite a 20-16 loss to last edition’s bronze medallists Mongolia during the play-ins for the quarter-finals, the men’s team gave South Korea their biggest test in a 19-14 pool defeat – the most the eventual champions conceded.

The women’s team went one step further to reach the last eight before losing to eventual runners-up Philippines.

Low noted that unlike the continental powerhouses, Singapore lack professional leagues in many team sports which would provide opportunities for these athletes to pursue their sport full-time and create an environment for them to reach a higher level.

However, studies are being conducted to see what can be adapted for the Singapore context to bring about more improvement.

Citing 3x3 basketball, where Singaporean teams are supported on the FIBA 3x3 circuit, he said: “What made the difference was that they came together, trained at a full-time level, went overseas and competed regularly.

“Almost every weekend, they had competitions against the best in the world, and then worked on what it takes to be competitive.”

While the 3x3 basketballers have the opportunity to train full-time and play regularly in global tournaments, most of the other team sports have at best ad-hoc training and competition tours to prepare for major meets and a handful of players attached to foreign clubs.

Low added: “We need to now study this across all team sports because for every team sport, their environment and leagues are different. If what it takes is a full-time and competitive environment, whether locally or overseas, we need to start to move towards that.”