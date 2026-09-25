Shanti Pereira earns 100m final spot at the Asian Games, posts quickest semi-final time

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Singapore's Shanti Pereira (centre) in action with Chinese Taipei’s Liao Yan-jun and Thailand's Sukanda Petraksa during the women's 100m semi-finals at the Asian Games.

NAGOYA – Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira moved one step closer to a medal in the women’s 100m at the 2026 Asian Games, after booking her spot in the final on Sept 25.

At the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, the 30-year-old crossed the line first in 11.28sec in the first semi-final of the night. Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong was second in 11.33sec, followed by Thailand’s Sukanda Petraksa (11.47sec).

The top three in each heat and two next fastest will advance to the final.

The final will take place later on Sept 25 (9.05pm, Singapore time).

At the last edition of the Asiad in 2023, Pereira claimed the 100m silver and 200m gold, ending Singapore’s 49-year wait for an athletics medal at the quadrennial meet.