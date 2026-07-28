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Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira (middle) in action in the women’s 100m heats at the Commonwealth Games on July 27.

SINGAPORE - Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira’s bid for a final berth at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games received a boost on July 27, when the 29-year-old finished first in her 100m heat to earn a spot in the semi-finals.

Racing in the Scotstoun Stadium in heat 4, Pereira crossed the line first in a season’s best 11.24sec, just 0.04sec off her national record of 11.20 clocked at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

Beyonce Defreitas of the British Virgin Islands and Zambia’s Edna Ng’andula were second and third in 11.33 and 11.48 respectively in her heat.

She eventually ranked third out of 53 and will compete in semi-final 3 on July 28 (July 29, 2.36am, Singapore time).

England’s Imani Lansiquot, who won a silver and bronze in the 4x100m relay at the 2024 and 2020 Olympics, qualified quickest among the field in 11.04sec, while Australia’s national record holder (11.08) Torrie Lewis was second in 11.15.

However, new rules for the Commonwealth Games – which have been criticised by some runners – mean that the top eight runners from the start of the competition season have directly qualified for the semi-finals without competing in the heats.

As a result, the top 17 from the heats will be joined by eight sprinters in the three semi-finals.

At the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Pereira qualified for the semi-finals in the 100m and 200m – she bettered both national marks – and competed in the women’s 4x100m relay heats. She will be racing in all three events in Glasgow.

The sprint queen has dominated the track at the South-east Asian and Asian level, winning the milestone sprint double-double (100m, 200m) at the 2023 and 2025 SEA Games, a historic double gold at the 2023 Asian Championships, before claiming gold (200m) and silver (100m) at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

In an earlier interview, Pereira said that her goals for the season were “...at the Commonwealth Games and hoping for a final spot in my event, and for the Asian Games, to see myself on that podium again”.

Singapore’s Marc Louis (far right) in action in the men’s 100m heats at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO: COMMONWEALTH GAMES SINGAPORE/LIM WEIXIANG

In the men’s 100m heats, Singapore’s Marc Louis clocked a season’s best 10.38sec to finish third in heat 10. The national 100m and 200m record holder did not advance to the semi-finals after placing 25th out of 73 runners.

Teammate Kampton Kam finished eighth out of 17 in the men’s high jump final after notching 2.05m in the Scotstoun Stadium. Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford claimed the gold with his leap of 2.25m, while India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare (2.25m) and England’s Kimani Jack (2.20m) took the silver and bronze.