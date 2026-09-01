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Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist is billiards world No. 1 again after double triumphs in Canada

After winning two tournaments in Canada, Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist is in fine form going into the Oct 19-22 World Billiards Championship.

SINGAPORE – Peter Gilchrist is back at the top of the world billiards ranking again after making a red-hot start to the 2026-2027 season with victories at the Vimy Ridge Classic and Pan Am Cup in Winnipeg, Canada.

On Aug 26, he beat Englishman Robert Hall 801-252 to win the Vimy Ridge Classic and £1,000 (S$1,700) in prize money. Five days later, he claimed the Pan Am Cup title and £4,000 winner’s cheque after defeating India’s Dhruv Sitwala 1,500-972.

As a result, he chalked up enough ranking points to leapfrog England’s David Causier to the summit.

Gilchrist told The Straits Times: “I was No. 2 and had to win both to overtake David. It’s nice to get back to world No. 1, and it’s not too bad for a 58-year-old.”

While he remains evergreen on the baize, the Middlesbrough native acknowledged the limitations that have come with age, as he gets a stiff back whenever he stands and plays for too long.

To help overcome these issues, he travelled to England two weeks before the two events to work with his coach Stuart Green.

Gilchrist, who has been doing more light exercises and swimming, said: “He’s got me to bend my left knee and left arm more to take the strain off my back. We worked on my stance and going through the middle of the ball more, and it seems to have worked.”

Even as he approaches 60, the veteran athlete remains at the top of his game, winning four titles on the circuit last season after making seven finals. At the SEA Games last December, he also claimed the English billiards men’s singles crown for the first time since 2019.

Gilchrist will return to Singapore for a well-deserved three-week break before heading to England for the Oct 19-22 World Billiards Championship, where he is aiming for his sixth title and first since his last triumph in 2023.

He said: “It’s really good to win the double this past week and go to the world championship in good form and feel like a real contender.”