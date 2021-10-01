Singapore's men's team joint-champions with Kazakhstan of Asian Team Tennis Championships second tier

SINGAPORE - The national men's table tennis team were crowned joint-champions with Kazakhstan of the second tier of the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Qatar, Doha.

The two teams had been scheduled to play in the final on Friday (Oct 1) but the match was cancelled as the two teams had met the day before in a main-draw match to determine the fifth to eighth placed teams.

Singapore then progressed to the fifth-place play-off but eventually finished sixth after losing 3-0 to Iran on Friday.

World No. 391 Josh Chua lost 11-8, 11-8, 11-3 to 74th-ranked Noshad Alamiyan, before SEA Games singles champion Koen Pang fell to Nima Alamian 11-8, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Iran then sealed their victory through Amir Hossein Hodaei's 11-3, 11-7, 12-10 victory over Lucas Tan.

The Singaporeans are still in action in Doha in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles at the Asian Championships, which end on Oct 5.