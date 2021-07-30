It was a day of heartbreak for Team Singapore at the Tokyo Games yesterday as Olympic champion Joseph Schooling's bid for a second medal in the 100m butterfly ended in disappointment, while table tennis player Yu Mengyu missed out on a bronze in the women's singles. The Singapore swimmer finished last in his heat in 53.12sec and failed to qualify for the semi-finals after placing 44th out of 55 swimmers. Yu fell at the final hurdle as the world No. 47 was beaten 4-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6) by second-ranked Japanese Mima Ito in the third-place play-off.
Singapore's medal hopes shattered
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2021, with the headline 'Singapore's medal hopes shattered'.