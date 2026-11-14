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Singapore’s first velodrome to be built in Kranji by end-2027 to boost cycling gold medal aim

Singapore’s Elizabeth Liau (right) during the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s track cyclists will soon no longer need to cross the Causeway to train, with the Republic’s first velodrome set to be completed in Kranji by December 2027.

The outdoor facility, to be named the Quantum x RS Cycles Arena, will feature a 250m track that meets the standards of world governing body UCI.

It will also serve as the national performance centre for track cycling, and construction is planned to start in January 2027.

The project received a shot in the arm on Nov 14 after the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) signed an agreement with Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) during the federation’s fund-raising gala dinner at D’Marquee Downtown East, where Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow was the guest of honour.

The Straits Times previously reported that the velodrome is estimated to cost nearly $3 million, and to support its development, RS Cycles will also be contributing to the funding.

The velodrome is part of the SCF’s “Go for Gold” campaign for the 2029 SEA Games, which aims to “build a podium-ready squad” when Singapore hosts the biennial Games in 2029.

SCF president Hing Siong Chen said: “The last time we stood atop the SEA Games podium with a gold medal in track cycling was in 2017, thanks to Calvin Sim’s remarkable achievement.

“For years since, our track cyclists have had to travel overseas simply to train on a velodrome.

“With partners like EPS’ support, we are a step closer to a home facility that will strengthen our high-performance pathway, broaden community participation and help us build a squad that is podium-ready by 2029.”

EPS chief executive Cyril Ducau said: “Great athletes need a place to call home, and the outdoor velodrome will give Singapore’s track cyclists the training environment they deserve, right here in Singapore.”

It was reported in 2019 that an indoor velodrome was among the plans for the Kallang Alive precinct, and Hing had previously told ST that a successful outdoor velodrome would help make the case for a higher-standard indoor facility in future.

Singapore’s national track cyclists currently train at velodromes in Malaysia – namely in Johor and Nilai, in Negeri Sembilan – and the travelling adds to demands on athletes who are juggling school or work.

Beyond high-performance training, the Kranji facility is meant to host local and regional competitions as well as community programmes for riders of all ages and abilities.

It is also part of SCF’s road map to develop national performance centres for each cycling discipline.

SCF high performance director Shayne Bannan said: “Track cycling is won and lost in the details: thousands of hours on the boards, refining starts, pacing and race craft.

“Until now, our riders have had to cross the border just to get that time on a velodrome, which limits how often and how consistently they can train.

“A home track changes that. It allows our coaches to run a structured, daily training environment, bring through younger riders from the Track Cycling Academy alongside our national squad, and prepare properly for the SEA Games 2029.”

SCF launched the Track Cycling Academy in January 2023 for youth aged 14 to 18, with the aim of developing riders who can represent Singapore at international competitions, including the 2029 SEA Games.

National track cyclist Elizabeth Liau said a home velodrome would let athletes “focus more on performance, preparation and recovery” instead of travelling across the border.

She added: “It would create opportunities for younger riders to discover track cycling, develop their skills and experience grassroots racing.

“For athletes like myself, a home velodrome would provide a platform to showcase Singapore’s potential in track cycling and allow us to train on a more level playing field with our regional competitors, especially with the SEA Games coming to Singapore in 2029.

“Ultimately, it would be a significant investment in the future of Singapore track cycling, benefiting both current athletes and the next generation.”