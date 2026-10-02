Singapore’s Darren Yap clinches bronze at first Asiad virtual taekwondo event

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Darren Yap had earlier won a historic Asian Games taekwondo medal for Singapore following his men’s individual poomsae bronze on Oct 1.

NAGOYA – A day after he picked up an unprecedented Asian Games taekwondo medal for Singapore, Darren Yap wrote another slice of history when he clinched another joint-bronze in the first Asiad virtual taekwondo mixed individual event on Oct 2.

In doing so, the unique feat of winning medals in both a physical and virtual event became a reality for the 22-year-old undergrad.

At the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium, Yap first beat Kyrgyzstan’s Alisher Asymbek Uluu 2-0 (660-0, 360-0) in the first round, and then Iran’s Amirsina Bakhtiari with another 2-0 (80-0, 580-20) win in the quarter-finals to be assured of a second medal.

In the semi-finals, he lost 2-0 (640-0, 800-0) to Vietnam’s Chau Ngoc Tuyet Sang, who will take on Kazakhstan’s Rita Bakisheva or Filipino Derick Yape in the final.

In virtual taekwondo, male and female athletes don virtual reality headgear and motion-tracking devices to take on virtual opponents. The aim is to score the highest level on their power gauge by the end of the time period.

However, the debut event also met with teething calibration and connection issues which led to a delay of around 20 minutes in the programme.

On Oct 1, Yap had secured a joint-bronze in the men’s individual poomsae when he tallied 9.0400 points from his recognised and freestyle poomsae routines to finish fourth behind South Korean Yun Lyu-sung (9.3800), Thai Navin Pinthasute (9.2800) and Yape (9.0900).