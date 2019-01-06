Singaporean scores on ice

Singapore speed skater Cheyenne Goh won the women's 500m and 1,500m events at the SEA Open Short Track Trophy at the Rink@JCube yesterday.

The 19-year-old, who was the Republic's first Winter Olympian in Pyeongchang, South Korea, last year, also beat the SEA Games qualifying mark for the 500m with her 48.691sec. She will compete in the 1,000m today.

Also, teammate Lucas Ng won a gold (men's 500m) and a silver (1,500m). But he missed SEA Games qualification in the 500m, as his 45.845sec effort fell short of the 45.778sec mark.

